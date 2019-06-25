Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Neurobiology II by Peking University

About the Course

Hello everyone! Welcome to advanced neurobiology! Neuroscience is a wonderful branch of science on how our brain perceives the external world, how our brain thinks, how our brain responds to the outside of the world, and how during disease or aging the neuronal connections deteriorate. We’re trying to understand the molecular, cellular nature and the circuitry arrangement of how nervous system works. Through this course, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of basic neuroanatomy, electral signal transduction, movement and several diseases in the nervous system. This advanced neurobiology course is composed of 2 parts (Advanced neurobiology I and Advanced neurobiology Il). They are related to each other on the content but not on scoring or certification, so you can choose either or both. It’s recommended that you take them sequentially and it’s great if you’ve already acquired a basic understanding of biology. Thank you for joining us!...
By Nataliya B

Jun 25, 2019

The title and materials sounded very promising. However this course is not for English speaking student. The lecturer speaks his native language most of the time and only on few occasions in English. As the speaker switches back and forth from his native language to English the sentence does not make sense anymore. If you speak the same language as the lecturer than you would benefit from this course.

By Sierra C

May 1, 2017

The male Professors seem to speak Chinese half the time, therefore not being able to understand the material for students who aren't fluent in Chinese. I prefer the female Professor from Advanced Neurobiology I who presented the material in English, and in an engaging and coherent way.

By Gema S S

Oct 14, 2016

If you don't speak Chinese it's a terrible course...

The lectures are recorded from lectures at university and the rhythm is very slow and not very well explained (at least the first week). The transcriptions into English are incomplete, so understand this course is very very complicated.

I do not recommend it at all.

By Francy L Q R

Feb 8, 2022

Me he planteado muchas preguntas. Me he quedado con la inquietud de replantear la forma en que se enseña la Biología, actualmente.

By Juan P

Jun 6, 2021

Great Course! I recommend this course for all health students and Natural Science

By Michał G

Apr 30, 2021

A lot of interesting knowledge, fun to convey. Best wishes

By Diana L L G

May 19, 2020

la forma de explicar los temas son claros

By Aya E

Jun 5, 2020

More than awesome.. thank you

By 刘自珍

Jan 3, 2019

very useful teachers are good

By Ndori S

Feb 14, 2022

This course was so awesome

By Francesco M

Nov 16, 2016

Beautiful course.

By Diego A G G

Sep 6, 2017

Excelente curso!

By R V B K

Jun 11, 2018

Excellent!

By Cássio P d S

May 21, 2018

Excelent

By Abolfazl N

Aug 31, 2021

.

By 韦祥赞

Jan 4, 2018

v

By Jennifer A C

Dec 29, 2020

Entire course was great except last week in Adv. Neuro II

By Huo S

Dec 25, 2017

很适合入门

By Renaldas Z

Jun 20, 2017

Course contains very interesting information, but presentation is quite poor - if transcripts wouldn't contain that many mistakes, it would've been OK.

Some complex information is presented in very brief manner, but at times very simple things are reiterated or discussed too much.

Course assumes that students have more knowledge of microbiology than neuro science.

By Sirio B P

Feb 3, 2017

The topics are really interesting and advanced! However, there's a lot of talk in chinese, due to questions/answers from teacher and students, and the quizzes are a bit too easy. I learned a lot though.

By Jonathan R R

May 2, 2018

MUY BUEN CURSO SOLO QUE EN ALGUNAS PARTES CUANDO EL DR HABLABA EN CHINO NO LE ENTENDI PERO TODO LO DEMAS EXCEPCIONAL

I LIKE TO LEARN ON THE BRAIN FUNCTIONS AND RELATIONS WITH THE SURVIVAL

By Elena A

Aug 21, 2018

Very good course, small videos and quizzes and various topics.

By Arash M

Nov 16, 2021

There were many bi-lingual videos, but videos of professor Chenijan Li were very informative

By Romain R

Oct 30, 2018

Did not have the patience to get past the first bloc of videos as most of the talk ended up being in Chinese without English subtitles. I thought another reviewer exaggerated a bit, but it is sadly true: this course seems useless for non-Chinese speaker. I think it should probably be labelled as Chinese language.

By Alana A L d S

Aug 20, 2017

Most of time, he's mumbling in chinese. The phrases in english seem to not make any sense. It would have been better if the course were in chinese with english subtitles. So disappointed :(

