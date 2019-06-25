By Nataliya B•
Jun 25, 2019
The title and materials sounded very promising. However this course is not for English speaking student. The lecturer speaks his native language most of the time and only on few occasions in English. As the speaker switches back and forth from his native language to English the sentence does not make sense anymore. If you speak the same language as the lecturer than you would benefit from this course.
By Sierra C•
May 1, 2017
The male Professors seem to speak Chinese half the time, therefore not being able to understand the material for students who aren't fluent in Chinese. I prefer the female Professor from Advanced Neurobiology I who presented the material in English, and in an engaging and coherent way.
By Gema S S•
Oct 14, 2016
If you don't speak Chinese it's a terrible course...
The lectures are recorded from lectures at university and the rhythm is very slow and not very well explained (at least the first week). The transcriptions into English are incomplete, so understand this course is very very complicated.
I do not recommend it at all.
By Francy L Q R•
Feb 8, 2022
Me he planteado muchas preguntas. Me he quedado con la inquietud de replantear la forma en que se enseña la Biología, actualmente.
By Juan P•
Jun 6, 2021
Great Course! I recommend this course for all health students and Natural Science
By Michał G•
Apr 30, 2021
A lot of interesting knowledge, fun to convey. Best wishes
By Diana L L G•
May 19, 2020
la forma de explicar los temas son claros
By Aya E•
Jun 5, 2020
More than awesome.. thank you
By 刘自珍•
Jan 3, 2019
very useful teachers are good
By Ndori S•
Feb 14, 2022
This course was so awesome
By Francesco M•
Nov 16, 2016
Beautiful course.
By Diego A G G•
Sep 6, 2017
Excelente curso!
By R V B K•
Jun 11, 2018
Excellent!
By Cássio P d S•
May 21, 2018
Excelent
By Abolfazl N•
Aug 31, 2021
.
By 韦祥赞•
Jan 4, 2018
v
By Jennifer A C•
Dec 29, 2020
Entire course was great except last week in Adv. Neuro II
By Huo S•
Dec 25, 2017
很适合入门
By Renaldas Z•
Jun 20, 2017
Course contains very interesting information, but presentation is quite poor - if transcripts wouldn't contain that many mistakes, it would've been OK.
Some complex information is presented in very brief manner, but at times very simple things are reiterated or discussed too much.
Course assumes that students have more knowledge of microbiology than neuro science.
By Sirio B P•
Feb 3, 2017
The topics are really interesting and advanced! However, there's a lot of talk in chinese, due to questions/answers from teacher and students, and the quizzes are a bit too easy. I learned a lot though.
By Jonathan R R•
May 2, 2018
MUY BUEN CURSO SOLO QUE EN ALGUNAS PARTES CUANDO EL DR HABLABA EN CHINO NO LE ENTENDI PERO TODO LO DEMAS EXCEPCIONAL
I LIKE TO LEARN ON THE BRAIN FUNCTIONS AND RELATIONS WITH THE SURVIVAL
By Elena A•
Aug 21, 2018
Very good course, small videos and quizzes and various topics.
By Arash M•
Nov 16, 2021
There were many bi-lingual videos, but videos of professor Chenijan Li were very informative
By Romain R•
Oct 30, 2018
Did not have the patience to get past the first bloc of videos as most of the talk ended up being in Chinese without English subtitles. I thought another reviewer exaggerated a bit, but it is sadly true: this course seems useless for non-Chinese speaker. I think it should probably be labelled as Chinese language.
By Alana A L d S•
Aug 20, 2017
Most of time, he's mumbling in chinese. The phrases in english seem to not make any sense. It would have been better if the course were in chinese with english subtitles. So disappointed :(