인공 지능 데이터 공정성 및 편향 by LearnQuest

본 강의에서는 머신 러닝의 공정성과 편향에 대한 근본적인 문제를 배웁니다. 대학교 입학부터 대출 허가까지, 예측 모델을 이용해 만드는 중요한 결정이 늘어나면서, 모델이 불공정한 예측을 만들지 않게 하는 것이 굉장히 중요해졌습니다. 인간에서 비롯된 편향부터 데이터 세트 인지까지, 윤리적인 모델 구축의 여러 방면을 알아보겠습니다....
