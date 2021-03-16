Chevron Left
Back to Artificial Intelligence Data Fairness and Bias

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence Data Fairness and Bias by LearnQuest

4.8
stars
66 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we will explore fundamental issues of fairness and bias in machine learning. As predictive models begin making important decisions, from college admission to loan decisions, it becomes paramount to keep models from making unfair predictions. From human bias to dataset awareness, we will explore many aspects of building more ethical models....

Top reviews

AV

Jan 14, 2021

Extraodinary course! I've learnt so much! The classes are very informative and dynamic. Didn't feel like studying but rather entertaining myself with hight quality content! Thank you so much!

RU

Apr 19, 2022

Really great discussion of algorithms and how their designs make them susceptible to bias.

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Artificial Intelligence Data Fairness and Bias

By Dr. S K V

Mar 16, 2021

Some aspects of fairness and bias discussed in the session are good. I hope there is still a scope to improve the content. The review questions to test the knowledge are tricky and make us focus on the content.

By Sebastian G

Dec 11, 2020

En lo personal me pareció un curso muy bueno, tal y como dice el titulo es lo que enseñan, y lo enseñan de una muy buena manera hay cosas con las que me quede con duda pero las resolveré próximamente en los foros, un punto negativo es que no todos los videos tenían subtítulos en español quera que no seria bueno ponerlos en español, fuera de lo de los subtítulos es un curso muy bueno, breve pero muy bueno.

By Alice V

Jan 15, 2021

Extraodinary course! I've learnt so much! The classes are very informative and dynamic. Didn't feel like studying but rather entertaining myself with hight quality content! Thank you so much!

By Richard U

Apr 20, 2022

Really great discussion of algorithms and how their designs make them susceptible to bias.

By SEAH Y Y

Mar 31, 2021

A relatively short and interesting course on data fairness and bias impacting AI models.

By Pascal U E

Jul 27, 2021

I love what you do and how you do it at learnQuest, keep doing great work

By TATIANA S V

Mar 11, 2021

Muy interesante el curso, me gusto bastante

By MACHARIA D G

Oct 29, 2020

I loved it. Quite an eye opener

By Daniel A B

Oct 18, 2020

very good course

By 7148 D K

Oct 1, 2020

good

By Chow K M

Oct 3, 2021

A​n excellent reminder that the bias-variance trade-off is not the only trade-off machine learning specialists make.

By Howzit Y

May 19, 2021

While the course content is very interesting and good, there needs to be some actual notes, beyond the video transcript available to students - the transcript is printer unfriendly. Concepts can be new and sometimes challenging if I only have video material to reference. The review questions for knowledge testing and Course graded Quizzes are often phrased in a tricky manner too.

By Anne D

Jan 22, 2022

Well-presented but some technical inaccuracies in the Machine Learning portions

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder