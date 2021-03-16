AV
Jan 14, 2021
Extraodinary course! I've learnt so much! The classes are very informative and dynamic. Didn't feel like studying but rather entertaining myself with hight quality content! Thank you so much!
RU
Apr 19, 2022
Really great discussion of algorithms and how their designs make them susceptible to bias.
By Dr. S K V•
Mar 16, 2021
Some aspects of fairness and bias discussed in the session are good. I hope there is still a scope to improve the content. The review questions to test the knowledge are tricky and make us focus on the content.
By Sebastian G•
Dec 11, 2020
En lo personal me pareció un curso muy bueno, tal y como dice el titulo es lo que enseñan, y lo enseñan de una muy buena manera hay cosas con las que me quede con duda pero las resolveré próximamente en los foros, un punto negativo es que no todos los videos tenían subtítulos en español quera que no seria bueno ponerlos en español, fuera de lo de los subtítulos es un curso muy bueno, breve pero muy bueno.
By Alice V•
Jan 15, 2021
By Richard U•
Apr 20, 2022
By SEAH Y Y•
Mar 31, 2021
A relatively short and interesting course on data fairness and bias impacting AI models.
By Pascal U E•
Jul 27, 2021
I love what you do and how you do it at learnQuest, keep doing great work
By TATIANA S V•
Mar 11, 2021
Muy interesante el curso, me gusto bastante
By MACHARIA D G•
Oct 29, 2020
I loved it. Quite an eye opener
By Daniel A B•
Oct 18, 2020
very good course
By 7148 D K•
Oct 1, 2020
good
By Chow K M•
Oct 3, 2021
An excellent reminder that the bias-variance trade-off is not the only trade-off machine learning specialists make.
By Howzit Y•
May 19, 2021
While the course content is very interesting and good, there needs to be some actual notes, beyond the video transcript available to students - the transcript is printer unfriendly. Concepts can be new and sometimes challenging if I only have video material to reference. The review questions for knowledge testing and Course graded Quizzes are often phrased in a tricky manner too.
By Anne D•
Jan 22, 2022
Well-presented but some technical inaccuracies in the Machine Learning portions