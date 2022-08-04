About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 2 of 3 in the
AI for Good Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 2 of 3 in the
AI for Good Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to AI for Climate Change

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Wind Power Forecasting

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Using Image Data to Tackle Biodiversity Loss

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min)
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Monitoring biodiversity loss

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the AI for Good Specialization

AI for Good

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder