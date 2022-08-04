In Course 2: AI for Climate Change, you will begin by learning the basics of anthropogenic climate change — why it is happening, its projected impacts, and how it is already driving extreme weather around the globe. You will then learn how machine learning techniques can lessen climate change’s impacts and help communities prepare for those that do occur.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to AI for Climate Change
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
5 hours to complete
Wind Power Forecasting
5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Using Image Data to Tackle Biodiversity Loss
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min)
5 hours to complete
Monitoring biodiversity loss
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
About the AI for Good Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
