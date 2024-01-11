This course on AI for Decision Makers explores the growing use of AI across disciplines and its potential benefits and challenges. The course covers necessary context, such as discussing what AI is, how it works, Ethical considerations, and policy considerations. Through exploring the many AI possibilities at your fingertips, you will build leadership skills for helping your business, lab, organization, or community work more efficiently, creatively, and ethically.
AI for Decision Makers
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
25 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This course is made up of four minicourses and describes key information regarding AI for decision makers. This first module explains the structure of the content and the motivation.
What's included
1 video2 readings
This minicourse on Exploring AI Possibilities for Decision Makers explores the growing use of AI across disciplines and its potential benefits and challenges.
What's included
7 videos7 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts
This minicourse is intended to introduce some of the major ethical issues related to using and developing AI tools, as well as possible general mitigation strategies for those in decision making positions. It also introduces real-world examples of situations that revealed troubling ethical concerns. The course is not meant to replace legal or ethical counsel, but rather to introduce topics to help such discussions.
What's included
7 videos9 readings7 assignments5 discussion prompts
This minicourse is designed to equip participants with resource and project considerations when undertaking any AI project. Participants will gain an understanding of the decision-making process between adopting pre-built AI products and constructing custom models, taking into account project complexity and customization requirements.
What's included
9 videos8 readings7 assignments5 discussion prompts
This minicourse is intended to equip you with the knowledge you need to develop an effective AI policy for your organization.
What's included
10 videos9 readings6 assignments6 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Algorithms? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.