KD
Jul 30, 2021
ALGAE CAN MITIGATE ALL KINDS OF DEBACLE RELATED TO ENVIRONMENTAL DEBACLE, FOOD ,FEED.FUEL AND THERAPEUTIC AGENTS. MUCH ATTENTION HAVE TO BE GIVEN IN THIS FIELD.
PM
Dec 23, 2021
This is one of the best course I have chosen. The notes and quiz are all so helpful in building deeper knowledge about algae biotechnology
By Shrihari N•
Feb 22, 2021
Extremely relevant course, suitable for students from a broad range of backgrounds, and very well presented!
By Daniel J W•
Mar 29, 2021
Great course! I really learned a lot. I really liked having different lecturers during the course.
By kamalendu d•
Jul 31, 2021
ALGAE CAN MITIGATE ALL KINDS OF DEBACLE RELATED TO ENVIRONMENTAL DEBACLE, FOOD ,FEED.FUEL AND THERAPEUTIC AGENTS. MUCH ATTENTION HAVE TO BE GIVEN IN THIS FIELD.
By Stacey C•
May 27, 2021
Great overview of the potential uses and the power of algae. I learned a lot, was an interesting course
By Elaine C•
Oct 11, 2021
This course gives a comprehensive overview on the great potential of Biotechnology using algae and cyanobacteria, especially for sustainability pusposes. I thank the Professors and highly recommend this course.
By Angeliki C•
May 13, 2021
Very interesting and complete course with examples of the algae industry. They can help you get an idea of the prospects of this domain. Highly recommend it
By Priya M•
Dec 24, 2021
This is one of the best course I have chosen. The notes and quiz are all so helpful in building deeper knowledge about algae biotechnology
By Yaroslav T•
Jan 18, 2021
The course provides an interesting overview over current state of affairs in algae biotechnology around the world, the available products and ideas, and the techniques used for selection, analysis and modification of the organisms, as well as product development. The lectures are of varying quality, some of them are truly informative, some sound like a sales pitch for the company in question, and some, sadly, sound like reading off power-point slides. Altogether though the course is definitely worth the time - especially if you have some background in biotechnology, bioinformatics or microbiology, but would like to know what you can actually do with it in the real world, and where to go from here.
By Pratyasha N•
Nov 26, 2021
It was a very thorough overview of Algae Biotechnology starting from the bioprocesses and tools used up till the scope of product development. It was especially good as the various aspects of industrial regulations and certifications were also discussed. This course is suitable for anyone who wants to seriously pursue Algal Biotechnology in future.
By U19BO038 S S•
Feb 27, 2021
I NEED TO GAIN THE KNOWLEDGE IN THIS INTENSHIP. IT HELP ME TO UNDERSTANDING AND LEARNING THIS COURSE. I HAVE LEARN MANY THINGS IN THIS. I AM VERY THANKFUL TO GAVE THIS OPPUNTIUNITY TO HAVE THE KNOWLEDGABLE THINGS. THANK YOU, I NEED THE INTERNSHIP CERITIFATE ALSO.
YOUR OBEDIENTLY,
J. SHERIN SILVIYA
By gabriele m•
May 7, 2022
Very interesting course focused on a hot topic that will be predominant in the next future. The explanations are simple, if you have a basic knowledge of biotechnology, but at the same time very comprehensive of the algae world.
By Luis A A R•
Oct 26, 2021
Me pareció un curso muy interesante, permite darnos una idea de la cantidad de productos y tecnologías que ofrece el cultivo de algas así como los retos para mejorar la industria
By CARLOS V B•
Jan 22, 2021
Es un curso básico pero es muy interesante ver los ejemplos de las compañías biotecnológicas basadas en la investigación con algas.
By Cristobal M•
Feb 17, 2022
Great quick intro course to algae biotechnology. I can't believe I've been missing out on so much interesting biotech.
By Delinda S I•
Oct 17, 2021
Course ini sangat memperluas pemahaman saya mengenai Bioteknologi Alga, dijelaskan dengan sangat jelas dan informatif.
By Alessandra P C•
Mar 16, 2022
Mucha información valiosa, lleno de ejemplos reales y actuales del potencial biotecnológico que las algas tienen.
By Gung M•
Nov 15, 2021
Amazing!!! this course is a good introduction to algae biotechnology. So many insights in this course.
By yhan d•
Jan 18, 2021
thank you for all the new knowledge i have gained in this course..im glad i enrolled here:)
By Aradhana S•
Jul 6, 2021
Enjoyed this course. Was very useful to enhance my previous understanding of this concept.
By Nicholas F•
Apr 19, 2022
An excellent dive into the world of algae and the bioengineering projects surrounding it.
By Akshaya S•
Dec 6, 2021
it was a very good experience learning about algae in a detailed way. Thankyou coursera.
By Nanhelal P•
Nov 28, 2021
SUCH AWESOME COURSE WHICH GIVES THE BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF THE ALGAE & ITS RELATED PRODUCT
By SUSANA L O M•
May 28, 2021
This course is so good , I learned many things , it is a very complete course.
By Cesar R C R•
Jun 3, 2021
Very interesting information for anyone trying to get into the algal market
By S. P B•
May 24, 2021
Very Useful for all who want to learn about algae and application of algae