Learner Reviews & Feedback for 算法设计与分析 Design and Analysis of Algorithms by Peking University

4.7
stars
50 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

课程教学目标 针对实际问题需求，进行数学建模并选择高效求解算法的训练，为提高学生的素质和创新能力打下必要的基础。主要内容涉及：面对实际问题建立数学模型、设计正确的求解算法、算法的效率估计、改进算法的途径、问题计算复杂度的估计、难解问题的确定和应对策略等等。本课程是算法课程的基础部分，主要涉及算法的设计、分析与改进途径，其他有关计算复杂性的内容将在后续课程中加以介绍。 课程内容安排 本课程的内容分成两大部分：算法的基础知识、通用算法设计技术与分析方法。 第一部分是算法基础知识，约占20%，主要介绍算法相关的基本概念和数学基础。比如，什么是算法的伪码描述？什么是算法最坏情况下和平均情况下的时间复杂度？算法时间复杂度函数的主要性质，算法复杂度估计中常用的数学方法，如序列求和及递推方程求解。 第二部分是通用的算法设计技术与分析方法，主要介绍分治策略、动态规划、贪心法、回溯与分支限界。主要介绍这些设计技术的使用条件、分析方法、改进途径，并给出一些重要的应用。...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for 算法设计与分析 Design and Analysis of Algorithms

By Jinyu L

Nov 1, 2017

the professor is very good. it Is the best algorithms courses that I have ever attended.

By ZHANG C

Jul 21, 2019

Clear explanation but minor mistakes sometimes. Overall, it worth taking.

By Deleted A

Dec 20, 2016

讲的特别好！从最基础的理论一点一点往上讲。期待后续课程

By Jeremy X

Jun 20, 2017

非常不错的老师，教学非常专业，适合打好算法基础，值得推荐。

By 贺文宁

Aug 23, 2017

很棒，有一些地方没有听懂，但是收获良多

By Patrick X

Mar 13, 2018

最好的算法课了，屈老师非常棒！

By 郑少智

Feb 14, 2018

老师讲课很清晰，很容易接受

By qlzy

Apr 20, 2017

老师讲解十分细致，谢谢老师

By 冯晓倩

Aug 26, 2017

老师的课件堪称完美！

By Jinzhong X

Jul 22, 2017

讲解细致，详细。

By LambertZhaglog

Mar 17, 2019

老师讲的特别好

By ruizhou

Sep 27, 2017

u

s

e

f

u

l

By 葫芦

Jun 21, 2017

非常感谢老师

By ReturnForever

Oct 6, 2016

good

By Mingjie W

Feb 8, 2020

You cannot finish the course and get the certificate in advance as you need to wait for the peer preview. That is very bad.

