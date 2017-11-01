By Jinyu L•
Nov 1, 2017
the professor is very good. it Is the best algorithms courses that I have ever attended.
By ZHANG C•
Jul 21, 2019
Clear explanation but minor mistakes sometimes. Overall, it worth taking.
By Deleted A•
Dec 20, 2016
讲的特别好！从最基础的理论一点一点往上讲。期待后续课程
By Jeremy X•
Jun 20, 2017
非常不错的老师，教学非常专业，适合打好算法基础，值得推荐。
By 贺文宁•
Aug 23, 2017
很棒，有一些地方没有听懂，但是收获良多
By Patrick X•
Mar 13, 2018
最好的算法课了，屈老师非常棒！
By 郑少智•
Feb 14, 2018
老师讲课很清晰，很容易接受
By qlzy•
Apr 20, 2017
老师讲解十分细致，谢谢老师
By 冯晓倩•
Aug 26, 2017
老师的课件堪称完美！
By Jinzhong X•
Jul 22, 2017
讲解细致，详细。
By LambertZhaglog•
Mar 17, 2019
老师讲的特别好
By ruizhou•
Sep 27, 2017
u
s
e
f
u
l
By 葫芦•
Jun 21, 2017
非常感谢老师
By ReturnForever•
Oct 6, 2016
good
By Mingjie W•
Feb 8, 2020
You cannot finish the course and get the certificate in advance as you need to wait for the peer preview. That is very bad.