AA
Jun 11, 2020
Thank you so much, the course is very simplified. The content seems good. It’s easy to learn and understand for beginners.
SM
Aug 9, 2020
Nice introduction to the big data platforms available on the Alibaba Cloud.
By NG C H•
Sep 9, 2020
Videos missing.
By Mathieu M•
Aug 27, 2021
This is not a course. This is an agglomeration of various documentation page, it does not even rate as a tutorial.
Barely doing video for "summary of what you will see in this week/chapter", the rest is text copy/pasted from documentation with barely any added value.
Even when posting a blog article, I expect a better quality than this. Look at what your colleague did for the first specialization course, take example and review all the course.
I do not recommend this course.
By Abdulrahman A•
Jun 12, 2020
By Subtain M•
Aug 10, 2020
By Cheikh B•
Mar 27, 2021
Great course for learning Alibaba Big Data structure and architecture.
By 1VA19CS041 R N•
Oct 11, 2020
AWESOME LEARNING !!!!!
By Gonzalo D V R•
Jul 20, 2020
Great Course
By PRAMOD B•
Jul 23, 2020
Awesome !!
By Chathura S R•
Jul 5, 2020
good
By ABHIJEET S•
May 8, 2021
Nice content.
By Mursyied Q•
Jul 3, 2020
Good