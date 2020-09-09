Chevron Left
Course Description Building an Analytical Platform on Alibaba Cloud can empower how you take in, analyze, and demonstrate clear metrics from a set of Big Data. This course is designed to teach engineers how to use Alibaba Cloud Big Data products. It covers basic distributed system theory and Alibaba Cloud's core products like MaxCompute, DataWorks, E-MapReduce as well as a bundle of ecosystem tools. To earn an official Alibaba Cloud certificate please join the Cloud Native courses on the Academy's website: Big Data Analysis Specialty: https: //edu.alibabacloud.com/course/317 Machine Learning Specialty: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/course/318 Alibaba Cloud Big Data - Data Integration: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_bigdatainteg...

AA

Jun 11, 2020

Thank you so much, the course is very simplified. The content seems good. It’s easy to learn and understand for beginners.

SM

Aug 9, 2020

Nice introduction to the big data platforms available on the Alibaba Cloud.

By NG C H

Sep 9, 2020

Videos missing.

By Mathieu M

Aug 27, 2021

T​his is not a course. T​his is an agglomeration of various documentation page, it does not even rate as a tutorial.

B​arely doing video for "summary of what you will see in this week/chapter", the rest is text copy/pasted from documentation with barely any added value.

Even when posting a blog article, I expect a better quality than this. Look at what your colleague did for the first specialization course, take example and review all the course.

I​ do not recommend this course.

By Abdulrahman A

Jun 12, 2020

By Subtain M

Aug 10, 2020

By Cheikh B

Mar 27, 2021

Great course for learning Alibaba Big Data structure and architecture.

By 1VA19CS041 R N

Oct 11, 2020

AWESOME LEARNING !!!!!

By Gonzalo D V R

Jul 20, 2020

Great Course

By PRAMOD B

Jul 23, 2020

Awesome !!

By Chathura S R

Jul 5, 2020

good

By ABHIJEET S

May 8, 2021

Nice content.

By Mursyied Q

Jul 3, 2020

Good

