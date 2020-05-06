Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analytic Combinatorics by Princeton University

About the Course

Analytic Combinatorics teaches a calculus that enables precise quantitative predictions of large combinatorial structures. This course introduces the symbolic method to derive functional relations among ordinary, exponential, and multivariate generating functions, and methods in complex analysis for deriving accurate asymptotics from the GF equations. All the features of this course are available for free. It does not offer a certificate upon completion....

By Maciej F

May 6, 2020

This is my first course on Coursera. I've found it among set of Ivy League free courses, advertised on the Internet due to Coronavirus. The topic is very interesting - on standard discrete mathematic courses on mathematical or IT studies, generating functions are treated very softly. Here I could learn many great things. Second part of course may be a little bit harder for IT students who do not have previous knowledge about complex analysis.

By Silvio C

May 14, 2018

The lectures are very well organized. The instructor, a most prominent figure in the field of combinatorics, explains advanced mathematical notions without sacrificing rigor. I appreciated the option to retake quizzes as many times as one wants, even after passing them, to test one's understanding and assimilation of the concepts.

By Sebastien B

Feb 15, 2020

Very good class if you're into computer science and enjoy abstract math.

There are a few typos in the quizzes that could easily be fixed: make sure you check the forum.

By Sergio G

Apr 17, 2020

excelente experiencia

By zhangdi

Sep 16, 2018

组合分析

By Zult H

Aug 11, 2020

Excellent course. One minus is that there are some unfortunate typos/errors in the quizzes.

By Brian H

May 10, 2020

Excellent class.

By adauto d s m

Jul 30, 2020

excelente

By Juan A O Z

Jan 2, 2020

Gooooddd

By Tomer

Apr 6, 2018

Great

