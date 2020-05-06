By Maciej F•
May 6, 2020
This is my first course on Coursera. I've found it among set of Ivy League free courses, advertised on the Internet due to Coronavirus. The topic is very interesting - on standard discrete mathematic courses on mathematical or IT studies, generating functions are treated very softly. Here I could learn many great things. Second part of course may be a little bit harder for IT students who do not have previous knowledge about complex analysis.
By Silvio C•
May 14, 2018
The lectures are very well organized. The instructor, a most prominent figure in the field of combinatorics, explains advanced mathematical notions without sacrificing rigor. I appreciated the option to retake quizzes as many times as one wants, even after passing them, to test one's understanding and assimilation of the concepts.
By Sebastien B•
Feb 15, 2020
Very good class if you're into computer science and enjoy abstract math.
There are a few typos in the quizzes that could easily be fixed: make sure you check the forum.
By Sergio G•
Apr 17, 2020
excelente experiencia
By zhangdi•
Sep 16, 2018
组合分析
By Zult H•
Aug 11, 2020
Excellent course. One minus is that there are some unfortunate typos/errors in the quizzes.
By Brian H•
May 10, 2020
Excellent class.
By adauto d s m•
Jul 30, 2020
excelente
By Juan A O Z•
Jan 2, 2020
Gooooddd
By Tomer•
Apr 6, 2018
Great