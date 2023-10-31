Siemens
응용 전산 유체 역학
Siemens

응용 전산 유체 역학

Taught in Korean

Course

Milovan Peric

Instructor: Milovan Peric

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

31 hours to complete
3 weeks at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

45 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

1주 차에는 기본 흐름 모델(Euler, Navier-Stokes 및 RANS(Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes) 방정식) 소개에서 다루는, 하단 벽에 반원형 장애물이 있는 채널의 흐름, 엔지니어링 응용 사례에서 볼 수 있는 대부분의 흐름(경계층, 전단층, 흐름 분리, 재순환 영역)의 기본 특징, 그리고 이러한 현상을 포함하는 흐름을 시뮬레이션하는 접근 방식을 살펴봅니다. 비점성 층류 및 난류 흐름 간을 구분하는 방법뿐만 아니라 흐름 특징을 시각화하고 분석할 수 있는 방법과 흐름 체계에 대한 지식이 컴퓨팅 그리드의 설계와 선택한 물리 모델 및 시뮬레이션 매개변수에 어떻게 영향을 미치는지 설명합니다. 마지막으로 시뮬레이션의 효율성을 높이는 방법과 이산화 오차를 추정하는 방법을 알아봅니다.

10 videos1 reading9 quizzes2 discussion prompts

2주 차에는 디퓨저와 노즐의 흐름을 살펴봅니다. 많은 엔지니어링 응용에서 볼 수 있는 흐름 경로의 발산 또는 수렴 단면을 일반적으로 나타낸 것입니다. 발산/수렴 각도가 충분히 높으면 디퓨저와 노즐 모두에서 흐름 분리 및 재순환이 발생합니다. 대칭 디퓨저 형상에서 비대칭 흐름이 나타나며, 노즐에서는 축류가 발생할 수 있습니다. 이러한 현상과 에너지 변환 효율 평가 및 에너지 손실에 대해 설명합니다. 기하학적 요소(확장각/수축각의 변화, 다양한 반경에 따른 모서리 라운딩) 및 디퓨저 벽을 통한 흡입의 효과도 분석합니다. 해법의 그리드 종속성에 대한 자세한 연구를 수행하고 대류 유속에 이산화 차수가 미치는 영향을 분석합니다.

8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt

3주 차에는 1차 흐름 경로 외의 다른 방향의 압력 또는 난류 유발 흐름을 살펴봅니다. 덕트 또는 파이프 곡관의 첫 번째 3차원 압력 기반 2차 흐름을 자세히 분석한 다음, 비원형 단면이 있는 덕트의 난류 기반 2차 흐름을 분석합니다. 이러한 현상 이면의 물리학을 설명하고 이를 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 설명합니다. 다음으로 편자형 와류와 끝단 와류를 분석합니다. 이러한 와류 역시 흐름을 일반적으로 표현한 것으로, 본체 접합부 및 자유 팁이 있는 많은 실제 응용 사례에서 살펴볼 수 있습니다. 흐름 물리학, 컴퓨팅 요소(최적 그리드 설계 및 로컬 세분화, 선택한 물리 모델 및 시뮬레이션 접근 방식)에 대해 설명합니다.

8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt

4주 차에는 원형 실린더 주위의 흐름을 5~500만의 레이놀즈수로 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 살펴봅니다. 원형 실린더는 직교류에 노출된 유선형 본체를 일반적으로 표현한 것으로, 많은 실제 응용 사례에서 살펴볼 수 있습니다. 레이놀즈수에 따라 흐름은 크리핑, 정상 또는 비정상 층류 또는 난류일 수 있습니다. 흐름 분리 및 재순환은 다양한 형태를 띨 수 있으며, 와류 발산(카르만 와류)이 나타나거나 실린더 표면의 후류, 전단층 또는 경계층에서 난류 전이가 발생합니다. 실린더를 임계 레이놀즈수로 시뮬레이션할 때의 항력 위기와 회전하는 실린더에 대한 매그너스 효과를 모두 설명합니다. 난류를 시뮬레이션하는 다양한 기술(DNS(Direct Numerical Simulation), LES(Large-Eddy Simulation) 또는 다양한 난류 모델을 사용하는 RANS(Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes) 방정식 해법)을 살펴보고 어떤 기술이 어떤 유형의 흐름에 적합한지 설명합니다.

8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt

5주 차에는 고체의 전도, 유체의 자연 대류 및 강제 대류, 복합 열 전달을 포함한 열 전달에 대해 살펴봅니다. 그리고 고체-유체 경계면의 연속체 사이에서 열이 전달되는 방식, 층류와 난류의 차이점, 유체-고체 경계면에서 유용한 컴퓨팅 그리드의 특성, 벽의 프리즘 층이 중요한 이유를 설명합니다. 자연 대류에서 정상 성층과 비정상 성층 간의 차이점, 온도의 유체 특성 종속성을 정확하게 이해하는 것이 왜 중요한지를 중점적으로 설명합니다. 마지막으로, 고체로 분리된 여러 흐름 스트림에서 동시 열 전달을 최적으로 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 설명합니다.

8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Milovan Peric
Siemens
5 Courses

Siemens

