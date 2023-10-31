이 글을 읽고 계신다면 Simcenter STAR-CCM+ 소프트웨어 또는 다른 CFD 도구를 사용하는 응용 CFD(전산 유체 역학)를 살펴보는 데 관심이 있으시기 때문일 것입니다. 이 강좌는 업무 능력을 개선하고 커리어 또는 교육 경력을 발전시키는 첫걸음이 되어 줄 것입니다.
응용 전산 유체 역학
Taught in Korean
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
October 2023
45 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
1주 차에는 기본 흐름 모델(Euler, Navier-Stokes 및 RANS(Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes) 방정식) 소개에서 다루는, 하단 벽에 반원형 장애물이 있는 채널의 흐름, 엔지니어링 응용 사례에서 볼 수 있는 대부분의 흐름(경계층, 전단층, 흐름 분리, 재순환 영역)의 기본 특징, 그리고 이러한 현상을 포함하는 흐름을 시뮬레이션하는 접근 방식을 살펴봅니다. 비점성 층류 및 난류 흐름 간을 구분하는 방법뿐만 아니라 흐름 특징을 시각화하고 분석할 수 있는 방법과 흐름 체계에 대한 지식이 컴퓨팅 그리드의 설계와 선택한 물리 모델 및 시뮬레이션 매개변수에 어떻게 영향을 미치는지 설명합니다. 마지막으로 시뮬레이션의 효율성을 높이는 방법과 이산화 오차를 추정하는 방법을 알아봅니다.
What's included
10 videos1 reading9 quizzes2 discussion prompts
2주 차에는 디퓨저와 노즐의 흐름을 살펴봅니다. 많은 엔지니어링 응용에서 볼 수 있는 흐름 경로의 발산 또는 수렴 단면을 일반적으로 나타낸 것입니다. 발산/수렴 각도가 충분히 높으면 디퓨저와 노즐 모두에서 흐름 분리 및 재순환이 발생합니다. 대칭 디퓨저 형상에서 비대칭 흐름이 나타나며, 노즐에서는 축류가 발생할 수 있습니다. 이러한 현상과 에너지 변환 효율 평가 및 에너지 손실에 대해 설명합니다. 기하학적 요소(확장각/수축각의 변화, 다양한 반경에 따른 모서리 라운딩) 및 디퓨저 벽을 통한 흡입의 효과도 분석합니다. 해법의 그리드 종속성에 대한 자세한 연구를 수행하고 대류 유속에 이산화 차수가 미치는 영향을 분석합니다.
What's included
8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt
3주 차에는 1차 흐름 경로 외의 다른 방향의 압력 또는 난류 유발 흐름을 살펴봅니다. 덕트 또는 파이프 곡관의 첫 번째 3차원 압력 기반 2차 흐름을 자세히 분석한 다음, 비원형 단면이 있는 덕트의 난류 기반 2차 흐름을 분석합니다. 이러한 현상 이면의 물리학을 설명하고 이를 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 설명합니다. 다음으로 편자형 와류와 끝단 와류를 분석합니다. 이러한 와류 역시 흐름을 일반적으로 표현한 것으로, 본체 접합부 및 자유 팁이 있는 많은 실제 응용 사례에서 살펴볼 수 있습니다. 흐름 물리학, 컴퓨팅 요소(최적 그리드 설계 및 로컬 세분화, 선택한 물리 모델 및 시뮬레이션 접근 방식)에 대해 설명합니다.
What's included
8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt
4주 차에는 원형 실린더 주위의 흐름을 5~500만의 레이놀즈수로 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 살펴봅니다. 원형 실린더는 직교류에 노출된 유선형 본체를 일반적으로 표현한 것으로, 많은 실제 응용 사례에서 살펴볼 수 있습니다. 레이놀즈수에 따라 흐름은 크리핑, 정상 또는 비정상 층류 또는 난류일 수 있습니다. 흐름 분리 및 재순환은 다양한 형태를 띨 수 있으며, 와류 발산(카르만 와류)이 나타나거나 실린더 표면의 후류, 전단층 또는 경계층에서 난류 전이가 발생합니다. 실린더를 임계 레이놀즈수로 시뮬레이션할 때의 항력 위기와 회전하는 실린더에 대한 매그너스 효과를 모두 설명합니다. 난류를 시뮬레이션하는 다양한 기술(DNS(Direct Numerical Simulation), LES(Large-Eddy Simulation) 또는 다양한 난류 모델을 사용하는 RANS(Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes) 방정식 해법)을 살펴보고 어떤 기술이 어떤 유형의 흐름에 적합한지 설명합니다.
What's included
8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt
5주 차에는 고체의 전도, 유체의 자연 대류 및 강제 대류, 복합 열 전달을 포함한 열 전달에 대해 살펴봅니다. 그리고 고체-유체 경계면의 연속체 사이에서 열이 전달되는 방식, 층류와 난류의 차이점, 유체-고체 경계면에서 유용한 컴퓨팅 그리드의 특성, 벽의 프리즘 층이 중요한 이유를 설명합니다. 자연 대류에서 정상 성층과 비정상 성층 간의 차이점, 온도의 유체 특성 종속성을 정확하게 이해하는 것이 왜 중요한지를 중점적으로 설명합니다. 마지막으로, 고체로 분리된 여러 흐름 스트림에서 동시 열 전달을 최적으로 시뮬레이션하는 방법을 설명합니다.
What's included
8 videos9 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Physics and Astronomy
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.