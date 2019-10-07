SH
Aug 17, 2020
Loved the course set up and how Prof. Moon explains the concept, breaking the principle concepts to basics foundation elements. The peer project in week 7 was an eye opener to AR potentials.
JR
Mar 15, 2021
Fue un curso para adquirir los conocimientos basicos y la base para seguir especializandote en Realidad Aumentada
By Bernard D V•
Oct 7, 2019
Final course of the specialisation. A technical course, very interesting and challenging. I learned a lot.
By SAMUEL K•
May 10, 2020
This course is to me is a Five Star course which enhances life on planet earth and everyone with career in this course will always be needed to resolve one challenge or the other, at one time or the other,everyday. The utility level of this course to humanity is very high and should be popularised and encourage by all means possible.
By pm s•
Mar 25, 2021
pefect and detailed explanation with extremelly ornanized and big amount of data at every aspect of the subject in each class.
It let you learn and organize your knowledge in a very usefull approach.
Excelent.
By Diego M L•
Oct 9, 2020
This course not only shows the particularities of augmented reality, but also a set of tools and techniques to improve the contents that are shown in augmented reality. Thank you very much. Very good course.
By Simon K•
Aug 18, 2020
By Jesus R•
Mar 15, 2021
By Syed A F S•
Sep 6, 2021
Very good course to learn the basics of AR and various Video streaming methodology and services.
By Diego A A V•
May 23, 2019
Está muy bien para un nivel básico de entendimiento
By RODOLFO C R•
Sep 7, 2020
Great course, the information is very complete.
By Enrique A M•
Sep 15, 2020
Mil gracias maestro Jon, mil gracias Coursera.
By Analyn V•
Oct 22, 2020
Very informative course. thank you very much
By Mario S E•
Oct 10, 2020
Great course, a bit too technical at the end
By Angelos M C•
Mar 18, 2021
Very interest course for Augmented Reality.
By Rahulraj M•
Jun 8, 2020
Very Essential And Good Teaching Skills
By Mkhululi M•
Jun 2, 2021
I enjoyed the course and I had fun
By SangGee P•
Jan 18, 2021
Nice lecture.
By Anthony J D A•
Nov 16, 2020
EXCELENTE
By Iqbal U K•
Oct 12, 2020
Good One!
By Muhammad Z H•
Mar 4, 2020
Thanks
By MRS. J B G S V•
Jun 30, 2020
good
By Enrique M•
Apr 20, 2020
Basic Training and well structured... with a lot information and references... This training is great to introduce you in all these Video emerging Technology. The title and the final assignment is focused on AR, however the content in the training about AR is short.
By Malay k M•
Nov 2, 2020
Well described and designed throughout the module and it was a great leaning experience of new technology indeed.
Thanks to coursera for teaching us technological advancement ..
By Omkar D•
Sep 10, 2020
Project review takes a lot of time
By venkata s b•
Oct 8, 2018
Excellent course
By Lucas B•
Oct 4, 2020
I liked the course, but it is too theoretical for me. I didn't actually learned how to create an augmented reality application. The course is intended to give just a general knowledge of the history of AR and what methods are used for feature detection.