Learner Reviews & Feedback for AR (Augmented Reality) & Video Streaming Services Emerging Technologies by Yonsei University

4.7
stars
106 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the course “Augmented Reality & Video Service Emerging Technologies.” The level of AR (Augmented Reality) and advanced video & multimedia technology included in a product is what determines the level of value and luxury. The objective of this course is to teach all important technologies that are used in state-of-the-art AR, Skype, and YouTube video and multimedia products and services. This includes the advanced video and real-time multimedia delivery mechanisms based on H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-DASH, CDN, and mobile CDN. If you have knowledge of these core technologies, you can understand the operations that are used in every advanced video and multimedia system in the World. As the future World of business and products are driven to be more and more video and multimedia oriented, having knowledge of these core technologies will enable you to lead your company to become the true World leader in AR and video multimedia technology products, services, and business. Thus, I cordially welcome you into the beautiful and powerful World of advanced AR and video multimedia!...

SH

Aug 17, 2020

Loved the course set up and how Prof. Moon explains the concept, breaking the principle concepts to basics foundation elements. The peer project in week 7 was an eye opener to AR potentials.

JR

Mar 15, 2021

Fue un curso para adquirir los conocimientos basicos y la base para seguir especializandote en Realidad Aumentada

By Bernard D V

Oct 7, 2019

Final course of the specialisation. A technical course, very interesting and challenging. I learned a lot.

By SAMUEL K

May 10, 2020

This course is to me is a Five Star course which enhances life on planet earth and everyone with career in this course will always be needed to resolve one challenge or the other, at one time or the other,everyday. The utility level of this course to humanity is very high and should be popularised and encourage by all means possible.

By pm s

Mar 25, 2021

pefect and detailed explanation with extremelly ornanized and big amount of data at every aspect of the subject in each class.

It let you learn and organize your knowledge in a very usefull approach.

Excelent.

By Diego M L

Oct 9, 2020

This course not only shows the particularities of augmented reality, but also a set of tools and techniques to improve the contents that are shown in augmented reality. Thank you very much. Very good course.

By Simon K

Aug 18, 2020

Loved the course set up and how Prof. Moon explains the concept, breaking the principle concepts to basics foundation elements. The peer project in week 7 was an eye opener to AR potentials.

By Jesus R

Mar 15, 2021

Fue un curso para adquirir los conocimientos basicos y la base para seguir especializandote en Realidad Aumentada

By Syed A F S

Sep 6, 2021

Very good course to learn the basics of AR and various Video streaming methodology and services.

By Diego A A V

May 23, 2019

Está muy bien para un nivel básico de entendimiento

By RODOLFO C R

Sep 7, 2020

Great course, the information is very complete.

By Enrique A M

Sep 15, 2020

Mil gracias maestro Jon, mil gracias Coursera.

By Analyn V

Oct 22, 2020

Very informative course. thank you very much

By Mario S E

Oct 10, 2020

Great course, a bit too technical at the end

By Angelos M C

Mar 18, 2021

Very interest course for Augmented Reality.

By Rahulraj M

Jun 8, 2020

Very Essential And Good Teaching Skills

By Mkhululi M

Jun 2, 2021

I enjoyed the course and I had fun

By SangGee P

Jan 18, 2021

Nice lecture.

By Anthony J D A

Nov 16, 2020

EXCELENTE

By Iqbal U K

Oct 12, 2020

Good One!

By Muhammad Z H

Mar 4, 2020

Thanks

By MRS. J B G S V

Jun 30, 2020

good

By Enrique M

Apr 20, 2020

Basic Training and well structured... with a lot information and references... This training is great to introduce you in all these Video emerging Technology. The title and the final assignment is focused on AR, however the content in the training about AR is short.

By Malay k M

Nov 2, 2020

Well described and designed throughout the module and it was a great leaning experience of new technology indeed.

Thanks to coursera for teaching us technological advancement ..

By Omkar D

Sep 10, 2020

Project review takes a lot of time

By venkata s b

Oct 8, 2018

Excellent course

By Lucas B

Oct 4, 2020

I liked the course, but it is too theoretical for me. I didn't actually learned how to create an augmented reality application. The course is intended to give just a general knowledge of the history of AR and what methods are used for feature detection.

