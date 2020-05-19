DM
May 12, 2020
It was a really amazing and an informative course. If you are interested to know how things work in the Arctic region and how the climate varies in the Arctic, this is a must do course.
TO
Jun 15, 2016
Great! I love the fact that it is a very simple course and information is easy to understand! I also adore the professionalism that is present in every lecture. Absolutely fantastic!
By Anastasiia E•
May 19, 2020
Bad things first and good things last.
The forum, unfortunately, isn't very active. I never got a response for my question posted there and I saw that there are many more unanswered questions.
The lectures really need more figures, schemes, maps and so on. When a lector is mentioning some toponyms I'd love to look at a map at the same time. It is hard to understand just while listening how the steams go, for example. Similarly, when a term is introduced it should be written on the screen for longer than 3 seconds and be accompanied with an illustration. There were a lot of new words for me and I can't say that I understand all this ice-terminology even after finishing the course.
There were illustrations, animations and maps in video lectures, just in my opinion far not enough. Instead, I could enjoy beautiful photographs of Arctic landscapes. The photos were indeed amazing =)
The material is interesting and wholesome. The chapters are well-connected to each other and it feels like the basic knowledge on the subject is covered very well.
What I liked the most were the questions appearing inside the video lectures. They were not just a formality, they made me think. I think it is a good feature.
Anyway, thank you.
By Alice D P•
Jan 27, 2016
The course is good but it could be improved. For example, I don't think the images on the background (even if they are stunning) are particularly important and I think they could be substituted by plots and schemes referring to the topics (all the presented schemes where helpful, but there would have been more things that would have been good to see visually).
By Cheuk W T Y•
May 15, 2018
not well supported by the use of graphs, particularly when theory / ideas involve with progression
By Kimberly K•
Aug 8, 2016
I was really excited about this course. I thought the information was of high quality and well presented. However, I did have trouble staying focused. I would have liked more graphics depicting concepts. The presenter had a very monotone voice with a very active face. It was hard to sit through someone just talking at me even if the subject matter is interesting. I look forward to the other Arctic courses and hope they are just are well thought out but a bit more lively. You guys did a great job, keep it up!
By Darco A•
Aug 18, 2020
Thank you very much for a very interesting course, specially because it is my first approach to the Arctic Climate. I learned to many new things and I am happy with that.
Yes, the Quiz/Exams are quite "tricky" but not contradictory. I will say that they are very good, so it demonstrates that we still have a lot to learn from the course and from the Arctic ;O)
That will be great if you could integrate sometimes more visuals/graphics/drawings/videos in the course. There are really to many interesting things to learn and only the "speaking" alone is not enough because it is to dense in information or if you can recommend us the most important videos that we can find online and also for the beauty of the landscapes.
Thank you again Dr. Paul Myers.
By Jennifer L•
Oct 21, 2017
I have learned some very valuable information in regards to our climate. I now have a better understanding of how humans are having an adverse effect on the weather, impacts on animal populations and the northern culture.
By Dhruv M•
May 13, 2020
It was a really amazing and an informative course. If you are interested to know how things work in the Arctic region and how the climate varies in the Arctic, this is a must do course.
By Turlea O•
Jun 16, 2016
Great! I love the fact that it is a very simple course and information is easy to understand! I also adore the professionalism that is present in every lecture. Absolutely fantastic!
By Deborah G•
Feb 18, 2018
Very good course. No previous Arctic knowledge, and now thanks to this course I can understand things much better. Looking forward to more Arctic related courses. Thank you.
By Victoria C L•
Sep 15, 2016
The class isn't over but I'm suffering through it, not enjoying it, like I did the dino Uof A classes. Problems: the presenter is HORRIBLE. He's sing-songy, trying to be interesting. Can't you get the dino guy? Or me -I'll do it for free. PAINFUL. Also - you need more graphics. Charging along with Mr. Boring and a map of Alaska behind him as concept after concept - difficult ones for folks who aren't like me with lots of background - is a perfect recipe for lack of comprehension. Even inept and cheesy graphics would be better than nothing. Yes, I noticed that the earth is spinning the wrong way in the "sun at an angle around the sun" graphic but who cares? It's something. And yes, I know it's free, and I know you have budgets, but 3 universities can't rustle up a graphics undergrad to help out and call it an internship?? The content is probably better than my perception - and I'm perceiving high! - because I need an aspirin after 20 minutes of Mr. Please Get A Professional Presenter [or at least competent.] I create online education that is nothing better than Powerpoint and a talking head, lack of budget, but at least the head doesn't make people want to drown themselves in a melting glacier.
By Nynke v D•
Mar 12, 2016
Interesting subject, the presenter is hard to listen to though.
By N.M. E K•
May 22, 2020
I was really excited about this course. I thought the information was of high quality and well presented. However, I did have trouble staying focused. I would have liked more graphics depicting concepts. The presenter had a very monotone voice with a very active face. It was hard to sit through someone just talking at me even if the subject matter is interesting. I look forward to the other Arctic courses and hope they are just are well thought out but a bit more lively. You guys did a great job, keep it up!
By Maulik H•
Aug 6, 2018
This course has enhanced my knowledge base and has deepened my perspective of the phenomenon of Global warming. As an Urban Planner, I now understand the Arctic Climate, Global climate, Climate change, its impact on the life of living species in the Arctic and elsewhere. The fundamental terminologies of Ice Sheets, Sea Ice, Glaciers, Ice berg, Ice caps, Albedo, Layers of the Earth's atmosphere, etc. were explained very well and in a simplified manner.
By Nilofar B•
Jan 15, 2022
Thank you for this excellent couse. I love traveling in the polar regions, this year set to journey to the North Pole. The course has provided me with a better understanding of the region and the threats of human induced climate change. Would love to continue following your excellent courses. Thank you for putting such excellent material together. Enjoyed the lectures, notes and excercises. Thank you. Sincerely, Nilofar Mohideen Bawa, Switzerland.
By David H•
Dec 7, 2020
I found this course full of very useful and up-to-date material showing just how complex the entire Arctic Region is. Most of the course is easy to follow and thanks to the instructor learning came easy. Overall, a wonderful course and I would highly recommend for anyone with an interest. It surely helped in opening my eyes to Climate Change.
By Sherry S•
May 19, 2021
Inspiring information: I especially liked the non-graded test-yourself questions embedded within the video lectures. At times, I would have to take an educated guess about what I thought about the content. The questions were designed to get the student to anticipate some of the concepts coming up. So they really kept me engaged.
By Md. I M•
Jun 12, 2020
What a fantastic course it was!....very enjoyable but there is a little bit trouble in week 3 quiz question 3 & 4..I hope authority will clearly mentioned that how much answer will be picked for correct answer.Then,all student can understand about the overall view to what to do.
By Jenna V•
Jul 13, 2020
I was just curious about the Arctic and wanted a fun, easy course. This is it! You learn mainly about how the ecosystem and ocean circulation work and how they affect the rest of the world. You focus a lot on climate change and its effects, which I really enjoyed.
By Kyla M•
Apr 4, 2022
The quizzes were fun and thought provoking rather than ooking at repeating information given in the lecture or course notes. The video lectures were interesting and very clearly explained many complex ideas. A thoroughly enjoyable course, thank you!
By Kay B•
Aug 18, 2020
The course content was thorough and presented in a manner that was easy to listen to and understand. The pop quizzes were excellent in that they make you think about what you are hearing. The section on the cryosphere was my favorite. Thank you!
By Anissa A•
Sep 27, 2020
This was my first MOOC and I really liked the format. Also, liked the professor/moderator style of delivery. Learnt a lot and this course certainly help satiate my budding interest on this topic! I am going to sign up for the next course.
By Mirinsing A•
Jun 16, 2020
Thank you so much for introducing such a course on this platform. I have learnt a lot from this MOOCs. All of those notes and lectures would be of immense help in my works and dreams.
thank you, TEAM.
Regards,
Mirinsing Angkang,
IIT,Dhanbad.
By Irina D•
Apr 22, 2019
Loved the course! It is so important. Everyone today should learn about global warming and how Arctic affects the climate change. There are so many people that just don't believe that the climate is changing...Thank you for this course!
By Haritha G•
Jan 21, 2018
Excellent course, enjoyed taking it thoroughly. Basics to concepts in depth explained very clearly and the maps and graphs displayed add to clarity and break monotony. Would recommend it to anyone who is interested in environment.
By Julia G•
Feb 16, 2016
An interesting, very well instructed MOOC! Very good lectures and excellent scripts. I also liked the many questions/quizzes that were embedded in the video lectures. If another MOOC was offered by the instructor, I would take it.