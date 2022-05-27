About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the rapid environmental changes unfolding in the Arctic, the processes underlying these changes, and how they are related to each other

  • Evaluate and critique the evidence for past climate changes in the Arctic and projections of change through the 21 st century

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Studies
  • atmospheric science
  • oceanography
  • Climate Change
  • arctic sustainability
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Visible Indicators of Change

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Shrinking Land Ice

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cascading Impacts of a Warming Arctic

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Learning from the Past

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min)

About the Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization

Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North

