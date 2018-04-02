Chevron Left
4.3
stars
67 ratings
14 reviews

In this MOOC, we will learn the basic concepts and principles of crytography, apply basic cryptoanalysis to decrypt messages encrypted with mono-alphabetic substitution cipher, and discuss the strongest encryption technique of the one-time-pad and related quantum key distribution systems. We will also learn the efficient symmetric key cryptography algorithms for encrypting data, discuss the DES and AES standards, study the criteria for selecting AES standard, present the block cipher operating modes and discuss how they can prevent and detect the block swapping attacks, and examine how to defend against replay attacks. We will learn the Diffie-Hellman Symmetric Key Exchange Protocol to generate a symmetric key for two parties to communicate over insecure channel. We will learn the modular arithmetic and the Euler Totient Theorem to appreciate the RSA Asymmetric Crypto Algorithm, and use OpenSSL utility to realize the basic operations of RSA Crypto Algorithm. Armed with these knowledge, we learn how to use PHP Crypto API to write secure programs for encrypting and decrypting documents and for signing and verify documents. We then apply these techniques to enhance the registration process of a web site which ensures the account created is actually requested by the owner of the email account....

LB

Apr 1, 2018

The course content is excellent. It would be much better if some errors (like misspelled words, improper capitalization etc) would be corrected

NH

Sep 9, 2019

This Course is good but difficult for learner. To provide better knowledge as expert level course should be extended.

By L. B

Apr 2, 2018

By Justin G

Dec 20, 2019

Professor consistently drops the ball and allows the AWS credits to expire inside this course. You cannot complete it as of 12/20/2019. Coursera is not able to fix this, Amazon says to talk to Coursera. Coursera says to talk to the Professor, and the Professor doesn't respond to his campus emails.

By Noor H

Sep 10, 2019

By Eduardo H

Aug 28, 2018

thanks

Is very interesting

By Mohamed T

Jun 19, 2018

Excellent course

By Britny B

May 26, 2020

You'll need some kind of pre-requisite computer programming knowledge to complete the course. The material given in the course is not sufficient for proper learning.

By Mr S K A N

May 30, 2020

Good, I gained knowledge on which m did not have knowledge.

By RISHI P

Dec 5, 2020

Great course to learn

By Jimmy C

Mar 31, 2021

Genial

By SANJAY K P

Feb 1, 2021

Good

By Ana M P C

Aug 25, 2020

Excellent course

By Марія А

May 19, 2022

cool

By Sarah H

Mar 22, 2021

I know a lot there are complaints about this course but I think I benefitted from the course.

By Khalid I

Apr 6, 2020

The course videos aren't creative and very monotonous. Boring.

