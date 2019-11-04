RG
Apr 5, 2017
Gives the student real world exposure to the tools to study proteins gene regulation, etc. Instructor is involved and friendly. Highly recommended for someone who is interested in contemporary
MS
Aug 19, 2018
It was a very complete course to understand protein interaction and how to use data bases to quantify it\n\nI recommend this course to every master student doing molecular biology or genetics.
By Rafael O B•
Nov 4, 2019
The course is a great introduction to bioinformatics to anyone who has never had any contact with it before. The lessons are taught in a very simple and understandable language. The only downside is that its a bit too focused on tools that are only available for plant scientists.
By Nissi P M•
Jan 9, 2018
Hi Nicholas, Thank you so much for giving a lot of information. Bioinformatic Methods II was little difficult but understood after repeating the lad discussions. Thanks a lot.
By Mateusz J•
Apr 25, 2020
The first part is very well presented however what I did not particularly like was the part where R program was included. It basically taught to copy and paste R commands into the program without teaching how the program really works, so in the future, we still won't be able to use it. Other than that, great course!
By Alexander K•
Jun 8, 2017
It is excellent and absorbing cource of bioinformatics. I enjoyed it a lot: many interesting and complex topics are explained by Prof. Provart. And almost everything becomes clear.
Only one topic was significantly difficult for me - the topic about gene expression, where R programming is applied. Some commands work only in online version of R. I nees some more time to realize the algorithm of this magic.
I recommend this course for most advanced students of medical university, and they have been expanded their horizonts of understanding biochemistry.
By PRABHJEET K•
May 24, 2020
Very good course and yes it is definitely levelled up compared to first course. but you can always do well as there are instuctions given at each step when doing the lab. There are so many things that i explored in this course like viewing protein structures in PyMOL, visualizing expressed genes as a heatmap, and exploring gene expression databases such as BAR. GOOD EXPERIENCE AND THANKU PROFESSOR NICHOLAS PROVART.
By Benson N M•
Jun 2, 2017
I really enjoyed the course -- especially learning more about proteins, gene expression and cis regulatory elements for example. The material provided has extra readings to augment what was done in the lectures and Labs. The discussion forum is active and from time to time the instructor answers the questions in the forum as well as mentors. A good place to start if you're starting out learning bioinformatics.
By Stefano G•
Sep 11, 2015
Bioinformatics Methods II provides a broad overview of several bioinformatics techniques for co-expression analyses. Lessons & Labs are as interesting and exciting as the ones of Bioinformatics Methods I - which I suggest to attend as well.
Again, this "training on the job" approach is useful for achieving familiarity with this rich and many-sided subject.
Thanks professor Provart & team for this!!!
By Göksu•
Oct 31, 2020
I have benefited from this course a lot. I now know how to do bioinformatic analysis with using various of softwares. In this course I have learned to analyze the protein motifs and profiles, use databases to investigate protein protein interactions, visualize the structures of proteins and the expression of genes. As an undergraduate student, I really enjoyed doing this 8-week hands-on practice!
By Sumit K•
Jan 3, 2021
If you're not sure where to start with Proteomics this is the best course to go with. Thank you so much for such a comprehensive course. I really enjoyed the course, especially the lab work given every week. I feel confident to explore these tools and databases for my projects. Thank you once again.
By Katherine G B L•
Apr 1, 2018
I just loved the course, I learned several tools in a short time and I hope to take advantage of them in the future. This course encouraged me to continue with similar ones.
Many thanks to Professor Provart, for his simple way of explaining, I hope he continues to dictate other courses in the future.
By Ali P•
May 22, 2020
It is really so informative professional course which provides the support to the modern molecular biologists and other scientists in bio-sciences to understand the basics of genomic data and how to analyze it professionally. Many thanks to the course team.
By Joy D•
Aug 23, 2020
Informative and well explained ! I have learned so many skills from this course and will recommend both of the courses ( I and II) to anyone who is interested in learning bioinformatics! Many Many thanks to Sir "Provart" for making such an amazing course.
By Ji-Young K•
Oct 2, 2016
I absolutely loved this course. The material is highly relevant to someone who works with large databases and computational tools. The lab portion really demonstrates how different online resources can help answer research questions.
By Nurudeen O O•
Sep 12, 2019
The course is nicely put together. The hands-on experience with the lab exercises makes the course more experiential. I have gained both the knowledge of the latest tools and programs used in Bioinformatics.
By Robert G•
Apr 6, 2017
By mariano r•
Aug 19, 2018
By Carlos A P R•
Aug 9, 2021
In general it is excellent, the only problem is the installation of HISAT on PC, the teacher cannot give technical assistance on this, but the online version works great.
By Mim A•
Jan 30, 2016
I really appreciate these series of courses, I want to thank Prof. Provart and his coligues for their great job on preparing and presenting these series. Thanks a lot!
By Anja R•
Aug 24, 2015
Excellent course with excellent support by the Professor and Mentor. Covers what you need to know about protein bioinformatics and detailed expression analysis.
By Ana P•
Nov 12, 2020
Very good job in introducing new programs for analysing data in this field. Interesting and I hope it will benefit me in my masters degree. I recomend !
By NARAYANA S K•
May 19, 2020
Great way of teaching. Step by step procedure followed in this course enable the learners to grasp quickly and efficiently. Thank you
By MARIO C•
Sep 10, 2020
Very recommendend after had attend BM 1. Prof. Provart always available to answer every question. Best couple of courses until now.
By Wambui K•
Dec 18, 2018
The course was great. I have developed and learnt so much that can be applied to my thesis. i especially love the hands on lab.
By Carlos M H•
Feb 20, 2019
Very useful for gene expression analysis, I have learned a lot and now I have a list of useful websites for future researches.
By michelle•
Oct 27, 2015
I use this course as a good resource it has been very helpfull for me the explanation of Dr Provart are incredibly good.