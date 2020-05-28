AM
Jul 21, 2020
Biomedical Visualisation course was very helpful towards my recent bachelors degree. It really taught me VR, Blender software and many more skills which are important to Biomedical Engineering.
AJ
Jun 11, 2020
THIS COURSE IS SO MUCH INFORMATIVE .IT GIVES THE FULFILLEMENT AND SATISFACTION IN 3D MODELLING AND ANIMATION.THE LIGHT ON AUGUMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MAKE ME MOTIVATED TO LEARN FURTHER.
By Prachi W•
May 28, 2020
The course is well defined as per the description given however it felt like a basic course rather than intermediate. It was very interesting to explore different fields in visualisation. I wish there was more content regarding biomedical visualisation that should've been explained rather than just giving a bunch of research papers to read on. Also, a few more videos on using blender would've been great.
By Rahul D•
Jun 2, 2020
This was indeed an awesome course beyond my field. I never knew this field could revolutionise the field of biomedical science so much. I am glad I took this course. I came to know so much about modelling through Blender. I was actually thinking of learning Blender from YT but this course offered me a lot. Thank you the University of Glasgow for such an awesome course. In the near future, I wish to experience 'reality beyond the real world' in your institute facility. Thank you once again.
By JANANI T•
Jul 16, 2020
I found this course totally interesting. I felt like I was being shown a whole new world. It was very useful . The professors made it in simple contexts to understand it more easily.
By ANGELIN A J X•
Jun 12, 2020
By Ng K Y•
May 11, 2020
Thank you so much to all the lectures, staffs and even the organisers. This is a remarkable course.
By GOWTHAMAN G•
May 13, 2020
Really useful for our biomedical engineering department
By Mohd. A H•
Jun 26, 2020
This was a rollercoaster ride, honestly. The weeks differ in quality to a bewildering extent, with week 1 being a mellow start that almost made me question my enrollment, Week 2 (Hands on with Blender), Week 3 's recordings and some of Week 4's writings being peak experience, and everything else, regrettably, being either okay to genuinely bad.
Case in point: The first time you see that there's a 1 hour long Keynote speech and a 37 minute podcast, you might do what I did and groan. But now that I am done with the course, I wish those had been longer.
I've never done a course that left me feeling so... simultaneously pumped and unsatisfied! At the end of the course, Dr. Paul has a bit where he talks about the MSc in Visualization and Human Anatomy, and the structure of that course would lend itself incredibly well to a specialization here on Coursera.
Course 1 - Anatomy (an expanded version of Week 1)
Course 2 - Visualization technology (expanding the hands on Blender experience of Week 2)
Course 3 - All the AR and VR stuff from the remaining 2 weeks with less articles (or more expert summaries)
Course 4 - An actual project to make an animation / app with what we learned in Course 1 and 2. This should be trivial to accomplish by making us build up to it from the previous courses.
Pipe dreams perhaps, but hey, I can't be the only one looking up random articles on VR and prowling around on the University of Glasgow's Sketchfab page at this point.
Overall, I highly recommend this course just because it is very intellectually stimulating, but I'd love to see more of this!
By Gabriel J M J•
Jul 16, 2020
Its a very good course, it introduced me and motivated me into search more about this topic, and maybe, in a future make my medical specialization about it. Biomedical Visualization is the best thing that a MD (or every health care professional) that is passionate about arts, creativity and problem solving can do. The only thing that is stoping me to take a flight from Chile to Glasgow to do the biomedical visualization master degree is the money (and maybe COVID19). Thanks!!
By ADHITHYAN S R•
Jun 28, 2020
This course is very useful to me as a biomedical student ,it has taught me about how to visualize the anatomical , cellular etc using technologies where it is impossible to one to view it in real life. this course has provided the importance immersive environments and their role in biomedical visualization . I'm thankful to university of Glasgow and the professors for giving this wonderful knowledge
By S. G p l•
Jun 10, 2020
This course is very useful to us, I learned many new things from biomedical visualization. Thank you for your teaching and support. Your organization was very well. You teached many things like VR, AR, MR etc... And also a blender. It will be useful to our future goals . Thank you 😊☺.
By Ashlesha M•
Jul 22, 2020
By angelin a j•
Jun 12, 2020
By DIVYALAKSHMI Y•
Jul 4, 2020
seriously,i liked this course very much..i was very interested in digital world ..so i easily understood this course towards my interest on this subject.Thanku
By Nivedita D•
Jun 6, 2020
It was a very interesting course and was amazingly taught and handled by the professors. So much new to look forward to now.
By KORUPALLI V R•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent content, Well organized theory, and Quizzes. Thank you for providing this Opportunity.
By RAMYA K•
Jun 4, 2020
I learn something new in this quarantine holidays thanks for conducting this event
By santhiya•
May 30, 2020
Best course yet now I can get some interesting learning of biomedical visualisation
By NANDHINI M•
Jul 29, 2020
The course is exceptionally great and unique. I enjoyed the flow of the course.
By Shubhankar S•
May 11, 2020
Really gave a good general idea of the the field of Biomedical Visualization!
By Maria K•
May 18, 2020
I had great experience with this course. It related to my field.
By Deeban.V•
May 15, 2020
Best course for biomedical engineers
By Saritha P•
Jun 30, 2020
very interesting and helpful course
By victor a b s•
Jul 6, 2020
muy bueno y buenas implmentaciones
By Sharmi M•
Jul 12, 2020
It was very interesting!!
By Brenda I B Z•
Jun 28, 2020
Really useful course