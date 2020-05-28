Visualisation is a rapidly progressive specialty in academia, research and industry, and becoming the future of science. With the advancement of digital technologies and their applications, biomedical visualisation is an evolving and popular field. With new techniques and technologies to image, process and analyse data related to the human body, and its biological processes, it is at the forefront of the digital revolution. Why not view our course trailer video. Copy and paste this link into your browser https://youtu.be/vB_QcIVSiTs
Biomedical VisualisationUniversity of Glasgow
About this Course
No prior experience is necessary but should be able to learn at an intermediate level.
What you will learn
Define and describe anatomical terminology related to the human body
Describe the various body systems, what comprises them, and how they relate to function
Create your own 3D modelling and animations using industry standard, open-source software (Blender)
Analyse various visualisation techniques and methods, and be able to apply them to areas of biomedical science
Skills you will gain
- 3d modeling
- Computer Animation
- virtual - augmented and mixed realities
- human anatomy
No prior experience is necessary but should be able to learn at an intermediate level.
Offered by
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Visualisation and the Human Body
Module 1 will cover introductory material of visualisation and its applications, as well as exploring the basis of human anatomy. You will learn about a historical journey of "visualisation" to the present day advances and uses with biomedical science. Exploring the human body, you will learn its structure and function; the body systems and their roles; as well as learning frequently used terminology within anatomy. Examples of visualisation techniques will be covered, and as a learner you will be able to name examples as and evaluate their advantages and disadvantages.
3D Models and Animation
Module 2 will give you an introductory lesson into 3D modelling software "Blender" and modelling terminology. By completion you will be able to create your own organic 3D models and animations using Blender. You will be taught a brief introduction to modelling and its vast variety of uses within Biomedical Science. The theory and process of segmentation from patient imaging data will be explored as another option to obtain realistic 3D models.
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
Module 3 will introduce virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The history and background of virtual reality will be explored, and how augmented reality rose in popularity within this field as well. This week will allow you as a learner to hear interviews with VR and AR experts. They will discuss their research, theory and some of the applications of this technology in biomedical science. The wide variety of applications will be taught, and why it has become such a popular tool in research, teaching and in other areas.
Extended Reality: The Realities and The Future
Module 4 is the concluding module for Biomedical Visualisation. New theory that will be introduced are Mixed and 'Extended reality' as a whole, and what could potentially come of the realities in the future. This week is for the learner to reflect on what they have learned throughout this course. When to best use visualisation techniques; their advantages and disadvantages; and how you could use what you have learned throughout the course for future projects in your area of interest.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.56%
- 4 stars25.75%
- 3 stars3.78%
- 2 stars1.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BIOMEDICAL VISUALISATION
It was very great experience learning biomedical visualization. I would like to complete much courses on related topics. Thank you .
A lot of information compared to just 3 videos of teaching how to use blender practically. I prefer the videos to the assigned reading.
I could say that it is such a cool course!! The reading materials were eye-opening, the interviewing videos also provide a lots of example. Thank you so much!
It is very useful for me . It helps me to understand the Future technology thank you University of Glasgow . Thank u so much.i am happy for your work of teaching
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.