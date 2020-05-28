About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

No prior experience is necessary but should be able to learn at an intermediate level.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and describe anatomical terminology related to the human body

  • Describe the various body systems, what comprises them, and how they relate to function

  • Create your own 3D modelling and animations using industry standard, open-source software (Blender)

  • Analyse various visualisation techniques and methods, and be able to apply them to areas of biomedical science

Skills you will gain

  • 3d modeling
  • Computer Animation
  • virtual - augmented and mixed realities
  • human anatomy
Intermediate Level

No prior experience is necessary but should be able to learn at an intermediate level.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Visualisation and the Human Body

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

3D Models and Animation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Extended Reality: The Realities and The Future

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

