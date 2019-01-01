Paul is a Professor of Digital and Anatomical Education at the University of Glasgow. He is qualified with a medical degree (MBChB), a MSc (by research) in craniofacial anatomy/surgery, a PhD in neuroscience, the Diploma in Forensic Medical Science (DipFMS), and an MEd (Learning and Teaching in Higher Education). He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (FRSA), elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, professional member of the Institute of Medical Illustrators (MIMI) and a registered medical illustrator with the Academy for Healthcare Science. Paul has published widely and presented at many national and international meetings, including invited talks. He is Editor for the Biomedical Visualisation series, part of Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology with Springer Nature, a member of the Executive Editorial Committee for the Journal of Visual Communication in Medicine, Associate Editor for the European Journal of Anatomy and reviews for almost 30 different journals/publishers. He is the Public Engagement and Outreach lead for anatomy coordinating collaborative projects with the Glasgow Science Centre, NHS and RCPSG. His research involves a long-standing strategic partnership with the School of Simulation and Visualisation The Glasgow School of Art. This has led to multi-million pound investment in creating world leading 3D digital datasets to be used in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching to enhance learning and assessment. This successful collaboration resulted in the creation of the world’s first taught MSc Medical Visualisation and Human Anatomy combining anatomy and digital technologies. This degree now into its 8th year, has graduated almost 100 people, and created college-wide, industry, multi-institutional and NHS research linked projects for students. Paul is the Programme Director for this degree.