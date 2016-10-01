Chevron Left
Back to Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 2

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 2 by Johns Hopkins University

4.3
stars
107 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

Learn fundamental concepts in data analysis and statistical inference, focusing on one and two independent samples....

Top reviews

LC

Mar 12, 2022

The course is extremely structured. It is a fantastic "boot camp" for students who would like to learn statistics, opening the door of future data analysis.

AC

Jul 27, 2018

Please, make a reboot of this course with some improvements in the material.\n\nMore examples\n\nMore solved exercises.\n\nMore homework.

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 2

By Michael K

Oct 1, 2016

Thankful that a course like this exists, as most MOOCs are quite basic. And thanks to Coursera for running the courses even though attendance seems to be low (darn, that pesky calculus pre-requisite). Lecture quality is varied--some quite good (such as the lectures in Boot Camp I) and others seem like he hadn't looked at his notes for a long time. It's great to hear a stats professor talk about the strengths and weaknesses of many approaches. It complements a mathematical statistics book quite well. It would have been nice to have had some problems that were more challenging. Overall, while the Johns Hopkins Data Science MOOCs are pretty good, they are a bit more basic than what's available through MIT and Stanford.

By Paulina J

Apr 16, 2017

The course is a bit chaotic.

By Andre T d C

Jul 28, 2018

Please, make a reboot of this course with some improvements in the material.

More examples

More solved exercises.

More homework.

By Burak H

Jun 20, 2017

The last week was a bit rushed and unclear.

By Huynh L D

Jul 2, 2016

This course should be part of the Data Science specialization. Actually, you can supplement the Statistical Inference course with these two Boot camp courses really well!

A great revision of statistics, very rigorous and thorough cover of all distributions and hypothesis tests.

By Lu-Wei C

Mar 12, 2022

The course is extremely structured. It is a fantastic "boot camp" for students who would like to learn statistics, opening the door of future data analysis.

By N N

May 20, 2020

Fantastic introduction for statistics. Some quiz questions do not contain all the information required to answer them.

By Vivek

Sep 8, 2018

Outstanding professor -- more rigorous than other similar classes. Just the right degree of challenge in the quizzes.

By CHEN W O

Aug 16, 2019

Thank you Dr Brian for the in-depth teaching from fundamental to application in real-world healthcare research

By Joseph L

Aug 31, 2018

Excellent! A great leading course to build up one with clear background to explore the data science.

By Bekishev R

Nov 1, 2020

Great course, although some topics require additional knowledge

By Vasin S

May 25, 2021

This is amazing course for reviewing categorical statistics.

By Santhosh K K

May 8, 2020

it is very useful to improve my knowledge

By Nagaraju K

Jul 8, 2020

It's very much informative

By BOORA V

May 8, 2020

5

By Luis G G E

Oct 1, 2018

Goode videos and teacher. The videos are old and it will be perfect to refresh them and make it more interactive.

By Sven S

May 1, 2021

Quite a different course as compared to Mathematical Biostatistics Boot Camp 1. Many different tests for contigency tables are presented, however, without the proper mathematical derivation. It is just: Here is another test for this - more like a cookbook. Videos and quizzes are sometimes incoherent as if being put together from different sources without much care.

By Edit T

Sep 25, 2016

It was very challenging. It would be better if a couple of practice exercises were put after the relevant lecture videos and not just after the weekly lecture videos.

By Alexander K

Jun 19, 2021

The instructor does a poor job of conveying information and seems to spend most of his time demonstrating that he understands the subject well. He would do better to focus on core concepts instead of talking through tangent details and implications of them. He expects the learner to visualize everything he is saying, which is mostly impossible without any prior understanding of the subject (which ... the learner does not have or they would not be taking this course.)

By Gu F

Mar 5, 2017

"much better than the data science with R concentration provided also by John Hopkins. This course has concrete examples, and the lecturer doesn't treat his audience like the first-grade kids." I take this back. The lecturer doesn't know what he's taking about and what he is gonna talk about for at least half of the time.

By Konstantinos P

May 8, 2022

From the practicioner's point mostly, not really mathematical

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder