By Margaret M•
Jul 27, 2019
This third course in the Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators follows the same general pattern as the two before it: solid videos that simply and thoroughly detail the topics, excellent activities to help foster deeper understanding and helpful tips that predict where k-12 students will have trouble and what to do about it. These courses have many strengths but what I find most beneficial is that the simultaneously train me to be both a better coder AND a better coding teacher. Well worth the time!
By Philipp G•
Apr 14, 2021
The content of this course is very well structured and interesting.
Unfortunately, the course is very poorly maintained. An error in a link prevents you from completing the course.