Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Conditional Loops and If Statements by University of California San Diego

About the Course

Want to make a game that ends when you "catch" an object by clicking on it? Or maybe you get points based on how close you came? You'll do that in this class! This class teaches the concepts of conditional loops and if/else statements. For each concept, we'll start by helping you connect real-world experiences you are already familiar with to the programming concept you are about to learn. Next, through a cognitively scaffolded process we'll engage you in developing your fluency with problem solving with repeat until loops, while loops, and if/else statements in a way that keeps frustration at a minimum. Along the way you will learn about the common challenges or "bugs" students have with these concepts as well as ways to help them find and fix those concepts. You'll also be guided in running classroom discussions to help students develop deeper understanding of these concepts. Finally, you'll learn how to support interactive learning experiences among your students with Peer Instruction. Additionally, you will create a resource for your classroom to support an equitable classroom....
Reviews for Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Conditional Loops and If Statements

By Margaret M

Jul 27, 2019

This third course in the Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators follows the same general pattern as the two before it: solid videos that simply and thoroughly detail the topics, excellent activities to help foster deeper understanding and helpful tips that predict where k-12 students will have trouble and what to do about it. These courses have many strengths but what I find most beneficial is that the simultaneously train me to be both a better coder AND a better coding teacher. Well worth the time!

By Philipp G

Apr 14, 2021

The content of this course is very well structured and interesting.

Unfortunately, the course is very poorly maintained. An error in a link prevents you from completing the course.

