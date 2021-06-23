Chevron Left
Back to Calculus through Data & Modeling: Limits & Derivatives

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculus through Data & Modeling: Limits & Derivatives by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
137 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This first course on concepts of single variable calculus will introduce the notions of limits of a function to define the derivative of a function. In mathematics, the derivative measures the sensitivity to change of the function. For example, the derivative of the position of a moving object with respect to time is the object's velocity: this measures how quickly the position of the object changes when time advances. This fundamental notion will be applied through the modelling and analysis of data....

Top reviews

JT

Jun 22, 2021

Excellent course. Well organized and presented. One request: Turn the lectures into presentation slides and allow course takers to download them.

BB

Mar 15, 2022

Videos were clear and practice questions were challenging but rewarding.

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Calculus through Data & Modeling: Limits & Derivatives

By John R T

Jun 22, 2021

Excellent course. Well organized and presented. One request: Turn the lectures into presentation slides and allow course takers to download them.

By Maprang

Jul 13, 2021

Great course! I think I like the style of Prof. Cuthrone. He is so chill and makes everything look so easy to learn/comprehend even though at times they're not LOL. I took his Pre-Calc Specialization and got impressed by his teaching style/quality. Therefore, I'm planning to finish this current and his other Specializations too. Oh and a bonus, I guess since these Specializations have've been released recently, Prof. Cuthrone is still monitoring the discussion board and he did take the time to reply to posts himself.

By Nguyen D L

Feb 11, 2021

This course gets me to be ready to tutor my son. Thanks

By S M

Jun 1, 2021

Loved the course. Prof Cutrone is a great teacher!!!

By Bernardo C

Jun 23, 2021

The course is an excellent way to review limits and derivatives. The content is provided progressively and with some opportunity for practice. Like many others, it suffers from the limitations of the online format which does not offer a dynamic way to discuss questions.

By SRI C A V S V

Dec 10, 2021

good ..

By 胡启阳

Jul 23, 2021

简单

By AGRES, K J S

Jan 17, 2022

The lectures were fun and interactive. It may be asynchronous, but the lectures are clear and concise. The instructor also gave an insight using real-world scenarios. It was a very fun class and what an experience it was!

By Blake B

Mar 16, 2022

Videos were clear and practice questions were challenging but rewarding.

By SUBAASH V A

May 24, 2022

this course is very useful

By VISHAL R C

Jan 22, 2022

Amazing course.

By Umesh R S

Jan 24, 2022

maths

By LASYASRI N

Dec 19, 2021

my name is wrong in the given certificate

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder