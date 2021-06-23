JT
Jun 22, 2021
Excellent course. Well organized and presented. One request: Turn the lectures into presentation slides and allow course takers to download them.
BB
Mar 15, 2022
Videos were clear and practice questions were challenging but rewarding.
By John R T•
Jun 22, 2021
Excellent course. Well organized and presented. One request: Turn the lectures into presentation slides and allow course takers to download them.
By Maprang•
Jul 13, 2021
Great course! I think I like the style of Prof. Cuthrone. He is so chill and makes everything look so easy to learn/comprehend even though at times they're not LOL. I took his Pre-Calc Specialization and got impressed by his teaching style/quality. Therefore, I'm planning to finish this current and his other Specializations too. Oh and a bonus, I guess since these Specializations have've been released recently, Prof. Cuthrone is still monitoring the discussion board and he did take the time to reply to posts himself.
By Nguyen D L•
Feb 11, 2021
This course gets me to be ready to tutor my son. Thanks
By S M•
Jun 1, 2021
Loved the course. Prof Cutrone is a great teacher!!!
By Bernardo C•
Jun 23, 2021
The course is an excellent way to review limits and derivatives. The content is provided progressively and with some opportunity for practice. Like many others, it suffers from the limitations of the online format which does not offer a dynamic way to discuss questions.
By SRI C A V S V•
Dec 10, 2021
good ..
By 胡启阳•
Jul 23, 2021
简单
By AGRES, K J S•
Jan 17, 2022
The lectures were fun and interactive. It may be asynchronous, but the lectures are clear and concise. The instructor also gave an insight using real-world scenarios. It was a very fun class and what an experience it was!
By Blake B•
Mar 16, 2022
Videos were clear and practice questions were challenging but rewarding.
By SUBAASH V A•
May 24, 2022
this course is very useful
By VISHAL R C•
Jan 22, 2022
Amazing course.
By Umesh R S•
Jan 24, 2022
maths
By LASYASRI N•
Dec 19, 2021
my name is wrong in the given certificate