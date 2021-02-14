AN
May 4, 2021
A solid foundation for single and multivariable calculus courses, and one that can be completed in relatively little time as well!
Feb 13, 2021
This course has great lessons, provides excellent sample problems to understand the concepts, and it has an amazing professor.
By Ethan L•
Feb 14, 2021
By georgios v•
Apr 11, 2021
Excellent professor , excellent material , has helped me a lot to understand and revise some basics . It is a very good combination of theory and practice through numerous examples and challenging quizzes.
By Bernardo C•
Jun 11, 2021
I would recommend completing the Precalculus certification before attempting this one. It gets progressively more difficult and there is little instruction in the lesson videos or reading assignments. Week 4 is maybe too rushed for the complexity of the topic, it deserves at least to weeks worth of instructions.
By John R T•
May 22, 2021
Very interesting and well taught course. Be prepared to work and think hard. The final exam might have benefited by the use of integers when testing for vectors in space and planes skills rather than populating the triangle vertices points with square roots. Instructor's lectures were concise and very clear. Thank you for the course; very much worth taking.
By Bo Y•
Apr 17, 2021
A great review of the pre-calculus knowledge.
I am not familiar with week4, lines and planes in Space. If you can provide reference reading material on this topic (especially the proven part), it would be great. It was not mentioned in the pre-calculus specialization. Thanks.
By Steven H•
Jan 7, 2022
The class was intensive and challenging. I learned alot and worked my butt off to pass the course. Im going to school with my spouse, so we both tackled math in the same semester. Im thankful for these opportunities and COURSERA online.
By Anadi N•
May 5, 2021
By Luc F•
Mar 29, 2022
Great content, great instructor, plenty of examples to practice throughout the course.
By Mohan N•
Jul 17, 2021
Great course for a quick review, I would go a little slower on explaining though.
By Xinyuan X•
Sep 17, 2021
very difficult for math rookies! be prepared for lots of calculations
By Nguyen D L•
Feb 11, 2021
Great lecture and exercises
By yoshida m•
Jun 20, 2021
Learned a lot. Thank you
By LBZ L•
Apr 5, 2021
Great
By David A R•
Apr 29, 2021
Good examples to demonstrate concepts.
By 胡启阳•
Jul 23, 2021
easy