Calculus through Data & Modeling: Precalculus Review by Johns Hopkins University

About the Course

This course is an applications-oriented, investigative approach to the study of the mathematical topics needed for further coursework in single and multivariable calculus. The unifying theme is the study of functions, including polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric functions. An emphasis is placed on using these functions to model and analyze data. Graphing calculators and/or the computer will be used as an integral part of the course....

AN

May 4, 2021

EL

Feb 13, 2021

By Ethan L

Feb 14, 2021

This course has great lessons, provides excellent sample problems to understand the concepts, and it has an amazing professor.

By georgios v

Apr 11, 2021

Excellent professor , excellent material , has helped me a lot to understand and revise some basics . It is a very good combination of theory and practice through numerous examples and challenging quizzes.

By Bernardo C

Jun 11, 2021

I would recommend completing the Precalculus certification before attempting this one. It gets progressively more difficult and there is little instruction in the lesson videos or reading assignments. Week 4 is maybe too rushed for the complexity of the topic, it deserves at least to weeks worth of instructions.

By John R T

May 22, 2021

Very interesting and well taught course. Be prepared to work and think hard. The final exam might have benefited by the use of integers when testing for vectors in space and planes skills rather than populating the triangle vertices points with square roots. Instructor's lectures were concise and very clear. Thank you for the course; very much worth taking.

By Bo Y

Apr 17, 2021

A great review of the pre-calculus knowledge.

I am not familiar with week4, lines and planes in Space. If you can provide reference reading material on this topic (especially the proven part), it would be great. It was not mentioned in the pre-calculus specialization. Thanks.

By Steven H

Jan 7, 2022

T​he class was intensive and challenging. I learned alot and worked my butt off to pass the course. Im going to school with my spouse, so we both tackled math in the same semester. Im thankful for these opportunities and COURSERA online.

By Anadi N

May 5, 2021

A solid foundation for single and multivariable calculus courses, and one that can be completed in relatively little time as well!

By Luc F

Mar 29, 2022

Great content, great instructor, plenty of examples to practice throughout the course.

By Mohan N

Jul 17, 2021

Great course for a quick review, I would go a little slower on explaining though.

By Xinyuan X

Sep 17, 2021

very difficult for math rookies! be prepared for lots of calculations

By Nguyen D L

Feb 11, 2021

Great lecture and exercises

By yoshida m

Jun 20, 2021

Learned a lot. Thank you

By LBZ L

Apr 5, 2021

Great

By David A R

Apr 29, 2021

Good examples to demonstrate concepts.

By 胡启阳

Jul 23, 2021

easy

