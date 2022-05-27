Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculus through Data & Modelling: Techniques of Integration by Johns Hopkins University
In this course, we build on previously defined notions of the integral of a single-variable function over an interval. Now, we will extend our understanding of integrals to work with functions of more than one variable. First, we will learn how to integrate a real-valued multivariable function over different regions in the plane. Then, we will introduce vector functions, which assigns a point to a vector. This will prepare us for our final course in the specialization on vector calculus. Finally, we will introduce techniques to approximate definite integrals when working with discrete data and through a peer reviewed project on, apply these techniques real world problems....
By Yelyzaveta M
May 27, 2022
I enjoyed completing Quizzes, however I'd be happy to see more practical tasks. Thank you! The lecturer is wonderful.