In this course, participants will learn about how different markets around the world can interact to create value for, and effectively manage the risk of, corporations and their stakeholders. This is part of a Specialization in corporate finance created in partnership between the University of Melbourne and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon).

DH

Mar 25, 2016

Very useful and thought provoking course. Recommended for those who are new to capital markets as well as those who're keen to understand the latest developments of the markets.

AN

Oct 9, 2016

I can't find words. This is perfect course for people who are interested in finance and want to understand Global Market and Crisis.

By Kweku Y

Jul 8, 2019

Very good course, with a lot of useful information. It was well-structured, and focused on the key points. For anyone looking to gain a good foundational understanding of Corporate Finance at an intermediate level, this course (and the broader specialization) is a great starting point.

By Mohammad A A

Jul 19, 2017

The Role of Global capital markets classes was good, professor taught in very easy way which is much understandable and good for my knowledge. I have learnt alot anways thankful for this course, professor and Coursera. Thankyou every one.

By Deran H

Mar 25, 2016

Very useful and thought provoking course. Recommended for those who are new to capital markets as well as those who're keen to understand the latest developments of the markets.

By ABHIJIT S

Apr 30, 2020

Good Day

I am very grateful and sincerely thankful to Coursera for this opportunity in this lockdown period .

Thanks and Warm Regards.

ABHIJIT SENGUPTA

Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta

Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com

E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com

Kolkata , India

Skype : abhijit.sengupta357

Ph. : + 91 33 25907110

Cell : + 91 9163863607

Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297

+ 91 6290750012

By Norwin W V O

Dec 4, 2016

Excelente curso para comprender como los mercados financieros influyen en el entorno económico global. La teoría está excelentemente sintetizada. Los ejemplos son específicos y aplicados a la teoría estudiada. Los ejercicios son basados en empresas reales, con desempeños reales y dejan entrever la experiencia y el conocimiento del instructor sobre la temática. Altamente recomendado.

By Nathaniel O

Oct 20, 2019

I really liked how this course discussed issues associated with real world failures and events in the finance industry. It prompted me to think about global capital markets as a whole, and gave me the understanding needed to ask the right questions.

By Rosana E

Apr 4, 2016

Interesting, well structured and presented. Similarly to other courses in the specialization, content is made easy to understand. Very good overall!!

By Rutika G

Aug 6, 2020

The course was really informative and helpful. I enjoyed the peer review assignment too, as this was my first submission. Thanks!!!

By Terry-Ann L

Apr 27, 2016

I have learned a lot from this course, although I had to postpone it due to professional commitments. Excellent instructor.

By NJOMGANG N E N

Apr 20, 2022

Great course that provides a thorough understanding of the Global Capital Markets. I liked the instructors as well.

By Jonathan R

Jun 2, 2020

A Challenging course that serves as a foundational introduction to modern "Gloabl Capital Markets".

By Mayank G

Sep 14, 2018

Well structured course, really brushed up my concepts in corporate finance. Worth the investment.

By Dian N S

Dec 2, 2021

The explanation is well written. The detail helped a lot for me to grasp what's in the course.

By Gerhard S

Jan 17, 2016

This is a really great primer if you want to learn the basics of how markets function.

By Amresh

Aug 16, 2020

I liked the way it explains about global market, tho' basics, but its well explained

By Amina A

Oct 12, 2020

This Course has helped me widen my perceptive towards the global capital markets

By BENAHMED D A

Jun 10, 2016

Excellent course, complete and exhaustive covering essential of this theme.

By Alejandra R

Mar 13, 2016

This course was really useful and interesting. Thanks for the opportunity!

By Mike C

Feb 4, 2019

A great set of courses to start the journey into finance and management!

By Juan C D F

Jul 16, 2017

very well structured, the activities are prepared for the topics seen

By Sri W

Nov 22, 2019

This course really help me to understand basic the basic of markets

By Jill E

Jul 21, 2016

Very useful - even brought me to further research subjects covered.

By Andrew K K

Aug 31, 2018

Was a bit tricky but I enjoyed it and learnt a lot from it.

By Gani

Feb 6, 2016

Basic course that covers about how financial market works.

By Santiago R R

Nov 18, 2020

Good stuff, can't wait to move on with the specialization

