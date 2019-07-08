DH
Mar 25, 2016
Very useful and thought provoking course. Recommended for those who are new to capital markets as well as those who're keen to understand the latest developments of the markets.
AN
Oct 9, 2016
I can't find words. This is perfect course for people who are interested in finance and want to understand Global Market and Crisis.
By Kweku Y•
Jul 8, 2019
Very good course, with a lot of useful information. It was well-structured, and focused on the key points. For anyone looking to gain a good foundational understanding of Corporate Finance at an intermediate level, this course (and the broader specialization) is a great starting point.
By Mohammad A A•
Jul 19, 2017
The Role of Global capital markets classes was good, professor taught in very easy way which is much understandable and good for my knowledge. I have learnt alot anways thankful for this course, professor and Coursera. Thankyou every one.
By Deran H•
Mar 25, 2016
By ABHIJIT S•
Apr 30, 2020
Good Day
I am very grateful and sincerely thankful to Coursera for this opportunity in this lockdown period .
Thanks and Warm Regards.
ABHIJIT SENGUPTA
Portfolio URL : https://about.me/abhijitsengupta
Website : www.pactolianconsulting.com
E - Mail : abhijit@pactolianconsulting.com
Kolkata , India
Skype : abhijit.sengupta357
Ph. : + 91 33 25907110
Cell : + 91 9163863607
Whatsapp : + 91 8017648297
+ 91 6290750012
By Norwin W V O•
Dec 4, 2016
Excelente curso para comprender como los mercados financieros influyen en el entorno económico global. La teoría está excelentemente sintetizada. Los ejemplos son específicos y aplicados a la teoría estudiada. Los ejercicios son basados en empresas reales, con desempeños reales y dejan entrever la experiencia y el conocimiento del instructor sobre la temática. Altamente recomendado.
By Nathaniel O•
Oct 20, 2019
I really liked how this course discussed issues associated with real world failures and events in the finance industry. It prompted me to think about global capital markets as a whole, and gave me the understanding needed to ask the right questions.
By Rosana E•
Apr 4, 2016
Interesting, well structured and presented. Similarly to other courses in the specialization, content is made easy to understand. Very good overall!!
By Rutika G•
Aug 6, 2020
The course was really informative and helpful. I enjoyed the peer review assignment too, as this was my first submission. Thanks!!!
By Terry-Ann L•
Apr 27, 2016
I have learned a lot from this course, although I had to postpone it due to professional commitments. Excellent instructor.
By NJOMGANG N E N•
Apr 20, 2022
Great course that provides a thorough understanding of the Global Capital Markets. I liked the instructors as well.
By Jonathan R•
Jun 2, 2020
A Challenging course that serves as a foundational introduction to modern "Gloabl Capital Markets".
By Mayank G•
Sep 14, 2018
Well structured course, really brushed up my concepts in corporate finance. Worth the investment.
By Dian N S•
Dec 2, 2021
The explanation is well written. The detail helped a lot for me to grasp what's in the course.
By Gerhard S•
Jan 17, 2016
This is a really great primer if you want to learn the basics of how markets function.
By Amresh•
Aug 16, 2020
I liked the way it explains about global market, tho' basics, but its well explained
By Amina A•
Oct 12, 2020
This Course has helped me widen my perceptive towards the global capital markets
By BENAHMED D A•
Jun 10, 2016
Excellent course, complete and exhaustive covering essential of this theme.
By Alejandra R•
Mar 13, 2016
This course was really useful and interesting. Thanks for the opportunity!
By Mike C•
Feb 4, 2019
A great set of courses to start the journey into finance and management!
By Juan C D F•
Jul 16, 2017
very well structured, the activities are prepared for the topics seen
By Sri W•
Nov 22, 2019
This course really help me to understand basic the basic of markets
By Jill E•
Jul 21, 2016
Very useful - even brought me to further research subjects covered.
By Andrew K K•
Aug 31, 2018
Was a bit tricky but I enjoyed it and learnt a lot from it.
By Gani•
Feb 6, 2016
Basic course that covers about how financial market works.
By Santiago R R•
Nov 18, 2020
Good stuff, can't wait to move on with the specialization