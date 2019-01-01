Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Developer Career Guide and Interview Preparation by IBM
About the Course
This course is designed to prepare you to enter the job market as a software developer. It provides guidance about the regular functions and tasks of developers, as well as the opportunities of the profession and some options for career development. It explains practical techniques for creating essential job-seeking materials such as a resume and a portfolio, as well as auxiliary tools like a cover letter and an elevator pitch. You will learn how to find and assess prospective job positions, apply to them, and lay the groundwork for interviewing. You will also get inside tips and steps you can use to perform professionally and effectively at interviews. Let seasoned professionals share their experience to help you get ahead of the competition.
A note: This course often discusses full stack developers specifically, but the majority of the content will apply to software developers overall, and the terms “full stack developer”, “application developer”, and “software developer” will be used interchangeably....