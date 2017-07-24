常见慢性病，关心长辈、关心健康的你一定不陌生！随着中国老龄化社会的到来，便秘、糖尿病、高血压等慢性病的发病率呈上升趋势。本课程从6种常见慢性病（便秘、高血压、糖尿病、痛风、脑卒中、冠心病）的症状与健康管理知识出发，向学习者传达有效护理、健康生活的理念，是关爱家人、关心自己健康的优选课程。
About this Course
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
绪论
1 video (Total 7 min)
摆脱卫生间的尴尬——便秘病人的健康管理
4 videos (Total 43 min)
孰知痛风之痛——痛风病人的健康管理
5 videos (Total 45 min)
解说血糖的秘密——糖尿病病人的健康管理
4 videos (Total 82 min)
by FJul 24, 2017
Very useful ,give me basic chronic disease awareness.
