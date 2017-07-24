About this Course

Instructor

Offered by

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

绪论

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

摆脱卫生间的尴尬——便秘病人的健康管理

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

孰知痛风之痛——痛风病人的健康管理

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

解说血糖的秘密——糖尿病病人的健康管理

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 82 min)

