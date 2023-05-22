The Exam Prep CJE: Certified Jenkins Engineer is designed for candidates aiming to enhance their knowledge as DevOps professionals. The Certified Jenkins Engineer exam validates the knowledge of Jenkins essentials, Jenkins administration, and Jenkins pipelines.
Exam Prep CJE: Certified Jenkins Engineer
Gain knowledge using Jenkins as a build and integration server
Automation of the project development and deployment using Jenkins.
Implementation of Continuous Development as Code best practices
12 quizzes
Welcome to the Certified Jenkins Engineer exam preparation course. In the first week of the course. You'll learn about the uses of Jenkins as an automation tool. You will explore Jenkins installation steps, its user interface, and some key concepts like Jobs, Builds, and Source Code Management.
10 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In the second week of this course, you'll learn basic to advanced features of Jenkins automation tool. You'll also explore Plugins and Rest API concepts in Jenkins. Additionally, you will also analyze Notification and Security concepts related to Jenkins.
17 videos1 reading3 quizzes
In the third week of the course, you'll get an overview of Continuous Delivery and Pipeline concepts related to Jenkins. You will learn to trigger and visualize jenkins build jobs and analyze certain operations available on the Jenkins console such as Parameters, Promotions and Continuous Delivery Metrics .
16 videos1 reading3 quizzes
Welcome to the fourth week of the course. Here, we'll learn to analyze Continuous Delivery/Continuous Integration using Jenkins tool. We will create Distributed Builds Architecture and learn to automate repository builds. We will explore Master-slave connectors and protocol with its related tools.
10 videos2 readings3 quizzes
Frequently asked questions
No, there is no prerequisite; you can directly appear for the Certified Jenkins Engineer exam. However, real-time hands-on experience with Jenkins is advised and considered as a plus point for the Certified Jenkins Engineer exam.
The Certified Jenkins Engineer exam covers 4 sections:
Jenkins Fundamentals (17%)
Jenkins Administration (42%)
Jenkins Build Technologies: Pipeline (30%)
Jenkins Build Technologies: Freestyle (11%)
Certified Jenkins Engineer exam consists of 60 questions approximately.