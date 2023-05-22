Whizlabs
Exam Prep CJE: Certified Jenkins Engineer
Exam Prep CJE: Certified Jenkins Engineer

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain knowledge using Jenkins as a build and integration server 

  • Automation of the project development and deployment using Jenkins.

  • Implementation of Continuous Development as Code best practices

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Assessments

12 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the Certified Jenkins Engineer exam preparation course. In the first week of the course. You'll learn about the uses of Jenkins as an automation tool. You will explore Jenkins installation steps, its user interface, and some key concepts like Jobs, Builds, and Source Code Management.

In the second week of this course, you'll learn basic to advanced features of Jenkins automation tool. You'll also explore Plugins and Rest API concepts in Jenkins. Additionally, you will also analyze Notification and Security concepts related to Jenkins.

In the third week of the course, you'll get an overview of Continuous Delivery and Pipeline concepts related to Jenkins. You will learn to trigger and visualize jenkins build jobs and analyze certain operations available on the Jenkins console such as Parameters, Promotions and Continuous Delivery Metrics .

Welcome to the fourth week of the course. Here, we'll learn to analyze Continuous Delivery/Continuous Integration using Jenkins tool. We will create Distributed Builds Architecture and learn to automate repository builds. We will explore Master-slave connectors and protocol with its related tools.

54 Courses29,075 learners

