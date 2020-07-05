AP
Sep 17, 2020
This is a Fantastic Course. Those interested to learn Bio statistics with Wolfram should definitely go for this one.
UB
Jul 24, 2020
Learn lot of things about Mathematica language. Thank you very much
By Pavels S•
Jul 5, 2020
Great course!
By Muhammad N•
Mar 22, 2021
The course was great, I enjoyed learning on this platform.
By Tirtha N•
Mar 20, 2020
Many of the coding languages does not work in the new versions of Mathematica e.g. SemanticImport. Some of the questions are wrong. In one of the questions of the final exam, they asked about the standard deviation but the options were given for mean.
By Dion B•
Apr 11, 2021
Excellent- I Have already used this course to work on data of a study I did before and that I payed a Biostatistician to do the statistics for. I was able to recreate all the results that he(the biostatistician) reported by myself and feel like I can now do the stats myself without the need for a Biostatistician. Thank you so much Prof Klopper.
By Gaurav K•
May 7, 2022
Simply excellent class. Material is well presented and the instructor knows the material very well. His enthusiasm not just fro Mathematica / Wolram, but also for presenting results in a nice story (research essay) really comes through.
By Bernardine R W C K•
Jan 28, 2020
I learned a lot about the use of wolfram language in statistical analysis as applied to clinical research. Dr. Juan Klopper's explanations were clear and very helpful. It's a worthwhile course to take!
By Aniket P•
Sep 18, 2020
By umesh b•
Jul 25, 2020
By stanley m•
Aug 1, 2020
Easy to follow. great practical exercises
By Jürgen K•
Oct 20, 2021
Great Course!
By Deleted A•
Sep 8, 2021
It loved it !
By venkatesh m•
Oct 6, 2020
good for me to learn