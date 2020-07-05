Chevron Left
This course has a singular and clear aim, to empower you to do statistical tests, ready for incorporation into your dissertations, research papers, and presentations. The ability to summarize data, create plots and charts, and to do the tests that you commonly see in the literature is a powerful skill indeed. Not only will it further your career, but it will put you in the position to contribute to the advancement of humanity through scientific research. We live in a wonderful age with great tools at our disposal, ready to achieve this goal. None are quite as easy to learn, yet as powerful to use, as the Wolfram Language. Knowledge is literally built into the language. With its well-structured and consistent approach to creating code, you will become an expert in no time. This course follows the modern trend of learning statistical analysis through the use of a computer language. It requires no prior knowledge of coding. An exciting journey awaits. If you wanting even more, there are optional Honors lessons on machine learning that cover the support in the Wolfram Language for deep learning....

By Pavels S

Jul 5, 2020

Great course!

By Muhammad N

Mar 22, 2021

The course was great, I enjoyed learning on this platform.

By Tirtha N

Mar 20, 2020

Many of the coding languages does not work in the new versions of Mathematica e.g. SemanticImport. Some of the questions are wrong. In one of the questions of the final exam, they asked about the standard deviation but the options were given for mean.

By Dion B

Apr 11, 2021

Excellent- I Have already used this course to work on data of a study I did before and that I payed a Biostatistician to do the statistics for. I was able to recreate all the results that he(the biostatistician) reported by myself and feel like I can now do the stats myself without the need for a Biostatistician. Thank you so much Prof Klopper.

By Gaurav K

May 7, 2022

S​imply excellent class. Material is well presented and the instructor knows the material very well. His enthusiasm not just fro Mathematica / Wolram, but also for presenting results in a nice story (research essay) really comes through.

By Bernardine R W C K

Jan 28, 2020

I learned a lot about the use of wolfram language in statistical analysis as applied to clinical research. Dr. Juan Klopper's explanations were clear and very helpful. It's a worthwhile course to take!

By Aniket P

Sep 18, 2020

This is a Fantastic Course. Those interested to learn Bio statistics with Wolfram should definitely go for this one.

By umesh b

Jul 25, 2020

Learn lot of things about Mathematica language. Thank you very much

By stanley m

Aug 1, 2020

Easy to follow. great practical exercises

By Jürgen K

Oct 20, 2021

Great Course!

By Deleted A

Sep 8, 2021

It loved it !

By venkatesh m

Oct 6, 2020

good for me to learn

