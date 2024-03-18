Board Infinity
Cloud FinOps
Cloud FinOps

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Remember and understand the foundational concepts of cloud computing and its pricing mechanisms.

  • Apply principles of Cloud FinOps to integrate cost management into cloud deployment strategies.

  • Analyze and evaluate different cost management and billing tools for effective cloud governance.

  • Create strategies for fostering collaboration among teams to optimize cloud expenditures and drive financial efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1 delves into the specialized field of Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps), a practice designed to maximize the financial efficiency of cloud spending in a scalable and predictable manner. It introduces the fundamentals of FinOps, its significance in cloud management, and the foundational elements that underpin this discipline. The module further explores the operational domain and capabilities of FinOps, providing insights into its practical application within businesses to ensure cost-effective cloud service usage. Through understanding personas involved in FinOps, key principles, phases, and the maturity cycle, learners will grasp how FinOps integrates with modern business strategies to optimize cloud investments.

What's included

14 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Module 2 equips with a comprehensive understanding of cloud billing and cost management, essential for overseeing cloud expenditures and governance. It starts by explaining the hierarchy of cloud accounts and the structure of cloud billing, offering foundational knowledge on how cloud costs are organized and reported. The module progresses to explore various tools designed for managing these costs, including both cloud-native and third-party solutions, and demonstrates their application in real-world scenarios. Through this module, participants will gain insights into effective strategies for monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing cloud spending, ensuring financial accountability and governance in cloud environments.

What's included

6 videos3 readings3 assignments

Instructor

60 Courses70,287 learners

Recommended if you're interested in Finance

