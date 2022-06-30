Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bash Scripting and System Configuration by Codio
About the Course
Code and run your first Bash script in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners with no scripting experience. Learners will gain hands-on practice on an Ubuntu system that can be easily transferred to other Unix-based operating systems. The modules in this course cover scripting basics (e.g. control structures), advanced scripting (e.g. regular expressions), git version control, and system configuration (e.g. installing and updating).
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable script examples with suggested edits to explore script examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours....