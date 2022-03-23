Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Operating Systems 1: Virtualization by Codio

About the Course

Learn the inner workings of operating systems without installing anything! This course is designed for learners who are looking to maximize performance by understanding how operating systems work at a fundamental level. The modules in this course cover the basics of the C language, processes, scheduling, and memory. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course....
By shimaa m a

Mar 23, 2022

g​ood

By Michael S

May 5, 2022

not enough exercises to reinforce material. Everything else is great though

