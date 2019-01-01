Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intro to Operating Systems 2: Memory Management by Codio
About the Course
Learn the inner workings of operating systems without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who are looking to maximize performance by understanding how operating systems work at a fundamental level. The modules in this course cover segmentation, paging, swapping, and virtual memory.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course....