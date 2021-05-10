B
Apr 26, 2021
This helps beginners to perfect in java basics and there is a special topic know as Turtle for The onscreen pen that you use for drawing.
MS
Dec 10, 2021
Coding comes with hand-on practice, hence codio and this course provides cloud based resource to learn and practice
By Maksim M•
May 10, 2021
I really like this course, it fully for absolute beginners, if to compare it with other so-called "beginners courses" on Coursera. Well balanced and good structured.
By Bonagiri A•
Apr 27, 2021
This helps beginners to perfect in java basics and there is a special topic know as Turtle for The onscreen pen that you use for drawing.
By Mohammed S•
Dec 11, 2021
Coding comes with hand-on practice, hence codio and this course provides cloud based resource to learn and practice
By AHILAN A 2•
Jan 25, 2022
this course went well
By Laura O•
May 1, 2022
The course overall was great, and perfect for a beginner. There were some typos in some of the work, and a PDF that did not display correctly. Outside of that I truly felt this course was excellent for someone with absolutely no coding background. Most Java courses assume you know at least 1 other coding language.
By Clayton J•
Jun 17, 2021
The tests at the end are way to precise. I would get questions wrong because i didnt add a space in between something that doesnt need a space and is done for cosmetic reason when writing code.
By Ruchika S•
Oct 2, 2021
Nice course for the beginners however the forum does not work. If possible please keep the forum active to help the new learners. Thanks!
By OMAR G A H•
Aug 5, 2021
there is alot of codes that i have to google it because there is no expline of it like "x.equel , Interger.parseInt()...etc.