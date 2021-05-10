Chevron Left
Back to Java Basics: Selection and Iteration

About the Course

Code and run your first Java program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just Java, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover printing, operators, iteration (i.e., loops), and selection (i.e., conditionals). To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

By Maksim M

May 10, 2021

I really like this course, it fully for absolute beginners, if to compare it with other so-called "beginners courses" on Coursera. Well balanced and good structured.

By Bonagiri A

Apr 27, 2021

This helps beginners to perfect in java basics and there is a special topic know as Turtle for The onscreen pen that you use for drawing.

By Mohammed S

Dec 11, 2021

Coding comes with hand-on practice, hence codio and this course provides cloud based resource to learn and practice

By AHILAN A 2

Jan 25, 2022

this course went well

By Laura O

May 1, 2022

The course overall was great, and perfect for a beginner. There were some typos in some of the work, and a PDF that did not display correctly. Outside of that I truly felt this course was excellent for someone with absolutely no coding background. Most Java courses assume you know at least 1 other coding language.

By Clayton J

Jun 17, 2021

The tests at the end are way to precise. I would get questions wrong because i didnt add a space in between something that doesnt need a space and is done for cosmetic reason when writing code.

By Ruchika S

Oct 2, 2021

Nice course for the beginners however the forum does not work. If possible please keep the forum active to help the new learners. Thanks!

By OMAR G A H

Aug 5, 2021

there is alot of codes that i have to google it because there is no expline of it like "x.equel , Interger.parseInt()...etc.

