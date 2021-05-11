AS
May 10, 2021
After completing this online course, i am suppose to do python codes very easily and fast. Coursera is very much interesting for the beginners, you will get to learn a pretty much things over here.
VK
May 28, 2021
Very educative and helpful to learn at a slow pace, without listening to long lectures. Lot of practicing is involved with is helpful for perfecting the Python basics.
By Ayushman J•
Apr 30, 2022
Very easy to learn if put hardwork on it. Also, the Codio notebook is very attractive as well as interactive as a platform for learning programming skills.
By Muhammad A E F•
May 15, 2021
Interesting and engaging course to build the fundamentals, I have learned and enjoyed from it.
By ARUN B•
May 11, 2021
Course is easy to learn and good and provides a good platform for practicing of python codes.
By Anushree C•
May 7, 2021
I would like to thank all the trainers and mentors for preparing this course.
By João T•
Jul 3, 2021
Hands-on, very interactive that will help you get started... and more!
By CHIPPAGIRI H T•
Aug 8, 2021
Its well structured and Questions Difficulty is also nice
By Hariharan M•
Jul 8, 2021
Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.
By DIVYESH M•
May 23, 2021
amazing for beginners.
By 121710309040 P G R•
Jul 21, 2021
best python course
By Rammohan K•
Nov 29, 2021
well explanation
By Walter H O T•
Jul 24, 2021
Excellent course
By Godwin E•
Mar 23, 2022
Very engaging
By Hammad Y•
May 9, 2022
good course
By NIDIGALLU J K S•
Aug 12, 2021
very helpful
By EGLAH H N•
Aug 12, 2021
nice one
By 147 V A•
Jul 23, 2021
awesome.
By KIMDONGJUN•
Dec 21, 2021
good
By Abdulmajeed•
Aug 21, 2021
The grading system is really bad + usually output messages are copied by programmers, however one of the out put messages in the primary color question is missing an "a"
By Chris C•
May 8, 2022
there were a few areas where my answers worked in the code analyzer but were penalized by the testing
By gundavarapu s s 3•
Jul 21, 2021
good and useful..
By Jai A•
May 19, 2022
okok
By Sivananda R•
Dec 28, 2021
the codio website is clunky and painful to use. some of the explanations are poor.
By Jose M M L•
Sep 8, 2021
The turtle lesson on Week 3 did not work.