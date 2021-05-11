Chevron Left
Back to Python Basics: Selection and Iteration

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Basics: Selection and Iteration by Codio

4.7
stars
82 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first python program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just python, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover printing, operators, iteration (i.e., loops), and selection (i.e., conditionals). To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

AS

May 10, 2021

After completing this online course, i am suppose to do python codes very easily and fast. Coursera is very much interesting for the beginners, you will get to learn a pretty much things over here.

VK

May 28, 2021

Very educative and helpful to learn at a slow pace, without listening to long lectures. Lot of practicing is involved with is helpful for perfecting the Python basics.

By ADITYA S

May 11, 2021

By VRM K

May 29, 2021

By Ayushman J

Apr 30, 2022

Very easy to learn if put hardwork on it. Also, the Codio notebook is very attractive as well as interactive as a platform for learning programming skills.

By Muhammad A E F

May 15, 2021

Interesting and engaging course to build the fundamentals, I have learned and enjoyed from it.

By ARUN B

May 11, 2021

Course is easy to learn and good and provides a good platform for practicing of python codes.

By Anushree C

May 7, 2021

I would like to thank all the trainers and mentors for preparing this course.

By João T

Jul 3, 2021

Hands-on, very interactive that will help you get started... and more!

By CHIPPAGIRI H T

Aug 8, 2021

Its well structured and Questions Difficulty is also nice

By Hariharan M

Jul 8, 2021

Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.

By DIVYESH M

May 23, 2021

amazing for beginners.

By 121710309040 P G R

Jul 21, 2021

best python course

By Rammohan K

Nov 29, 2021

well explanation

By Walter H O T

Jul 24, 2021

Excellent course

By Godwin E

Mar 23, 2022

Very engaging

By Hammad Y

May 9, 2022

g​ood course

By NIDIGALLU J K S

Aug 12, 2021

very helpful

By EGLAH H N

Aug 12, 2021

nice one

By 147 V A

Jul 23, 2021

awesome.

By KIMDONGJUN

Dec 21, 2021

good

By Abdulmajeed

Aug 21, 2021

The grading system is really bad + usually output messages are copied by programmers, however one of the out put messages in the primary color question is missing an "a"

By Chris C

May 8, 2022

there were a few areas where my answers worked in the code analyzer but were penalized by the testing

By gundavarapu s s 3

Jul 21, 2021

good and useful..

By Jai A

May 19, 2022

okok

By Sivananda R

Dec 28, 2021

t​he codio website is clunky and painful to use. some of the explanations are poor.

By Jose M M L

Sep 8, 2021

The turtle lesson on Week 3 did not work.

