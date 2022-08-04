Learner Reviews & Feedback for Select Topics in Python: Natural Language Processing by Codio
About the Course
Code and run your first NLP program in minutes without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who have some experience with Python but are a novice to NLP. The modules in this course cover processing and analyzing text; analyzing speech, syntax, and semantics; and building a chatbot.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course....