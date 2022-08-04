Chevron Left
Back to Select Topics in Python: Natural Language Processing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Select Topics in Python: Natural Language Processing by Codio

About the Course

Code and run your first NLP program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners who have some experience with Python but are a novice to NLP. The modules in this course cover processing and analyzing text; analyzing speech, syntax, and semantics; and building a chatbot. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder