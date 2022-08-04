Chevron Left
Select Topics in Python: Packaging by Codio

About the Course

Code and run Django websites without installing anything! This course is designed for learners who some experience with Python. The modules in this course cover modules and packages, third-party packages, and packing for distribution. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course. Course Learning Objectives: Use pip to venv to manage virtual environments and packages Use third-party package managers to manage virtual environments and packages Package Python scripts and applications for a wider audience...
