About the Course

Course description: Contracts I & II provides a comprehensive overview of contract law in the United States. The course covers most of the key concepts found in a first year law school class. Each lecture is based on one or more common-law cases, integrating legal doctrines with policy discussions. The course also covers key sections from the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), which governs the sale of goods. By the end of the course, the learner should be able to understand: Formation defenses: how an otherwise valid contract can be void, including the statute of frauds, mistake, misrepresentation, duress, unconscionability, and illegality. Performance: the scope and content of a contractual obligation, including conditions, the duty of good faith, and the impracticability defense. Remedies: the types of available remedies for a breach of contract, including various types of money damages and injunctive relief....

CP

Sep 25, 2021

Loved the courses (both American Contract Law I and II) and felt that they gave me a sufficient perspective to be able to understand contracts and potential outcomes for breaches.

CR

Oct 20, 2020

Professor Ian is one of the best professors ever! He teaches to all tiers of learning abilities. It would be safe to postulate that we would welcome more courses from him!

By Terry L L

Mar 7, 2020

Professor Ayres obviously put a tremendous amount of work into this course and it shows! Having taken business law courses in the past, I thought I had a good grasp of contract law. I was wrong. This course has both great depth and great breadth. Anyone going to law school should spend a few weeks taking American Contract Law I and II. It will be time well spent.

By Eva T

Nov 28, 2019

Great content, great professor! Well structured and understandable for non-legal professionals and for people who mostly studied civil laws.

By mark w

Jun 11, 2019

There is so much to gain in this course, for business and everyday life! Thank you!

By Mr. R B

Apr 26, 2020

The Course is an excellent one and provides a lot of theoretical insights. I am humbled to have passed this Course although I must admit that I did not pass it easily or automatically. Special thanks to the Yale University Law Professor for his valuable observations on Contract law.

By Atul

Apr 19, 2020

Both courses American contract law I & II were delivered in a candid, lucid and easy to understand kind of language coupled with the in-between touches of humor by the learned and shrewd instructor. It was a very engaging, informative and enjoyable experience, Mashallah!

By Dmitriy K

May 7, 2019

Very concise course that covers useful pay attention issues when contracting. I liked it for the quizzes that require thinking not just straightforward attitude. Once you get to know the playground rules, you will get confidence in contracting with others.

By Nelida K

May 15, 2019

Me encantó el formato del curso, los quizzes y los cuestionarios de práctica, y los tests al final de cada módulo. Diez puntos para el profesor, muy claro y excelente al resumir los puntos fundamentales de cada sección.

By Tenisha Y

May 15, 2019

This class is very educational. Professor Ian is excellent. I acquired unlimited knowledge derived from Part I.

T. Younger

By Francesco R

Apr 13, 2020

Really interesting and well-organized course, the professor was very clear in every lesson.

By Mukhtar K

Jun 12, 2019

Everything was great, thank you to the coursera team and everyone who contributed

By Cristian M S

Oct 18, 2019

Excelent course. The professor was very concise and clear.

By Hasan H A

Apr 15, 2020

Thanks to all who have participated to the process.

By Sharllah W

Sep 13, 2020

This was a great course. The lecture is knowledgeable. I currently do Contract 2 at the UWI Cavehill in Barbados with a lecturer who is not knowledgeable and makes the material extremely difficult for students to comprehend. Wish she could see how a course should be taught but this was a brilliant course and the material was supper efficient and easy to find and understand

By Derrick L

Aug 14, 2021

I thank God I was able to attend this class. I work in grant and contract accounting and while, this class does not help me in accounting, it helps me understand contracts. This class is s​imilar format to American Contract Law I but found this class to be a lot harder. I really enjoyed the instructor. I am glad we are able to retake the quizzes.

By pearl B

Sep 29, 2020

Please help me ! I am trying to find the answers for 3 questions the last two mastery quizes which are constantly being marked incorrect even if in the practice quiz they are correct.

I have not started week 7 nor the practice quiz and it says that I completed the course.

I there any human who can respond to this ?

Sincerely , Pearl Bloch

By A K W

May 12, 2020

The course material is engaging and delivered in a superbly expert manner by Professor Ian Ayres. I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn about American Contract Law and recommend the course unreservedly.

By Dimitar S

Nov 15, 2020

A very in-depth and exceptionally well structured and presented course. It truly gives the learner a brief, yet thorough overview of some of them major institutes of US Contract law. Prof. Ayres, thank you!

By Alson A

Feb 12, 2021

A very challenging and interesting course. This is recommended to all law abiding people especially in our daily dealings inour orderly society under the law.

By Qi W

Jun 21, 2020

Best law course ever. very detailed elaboration on each classical contract case, providing a very systemic picture of the overview of U.S. contract law.

By Alberto T M

Sep 28, 2021

Excellent teacher and class. Very interesting material. Very worthy college class at Yale. I wish they did other courses of this kind. Congratulations!

By José L M F

Oct 20, 2020

Even if the course was not easy, it is an excellent course, as well as the methodology, the materials, and the professor, congratulations !!!

By Khandice B

Dec 1, 2021

I enjoyed the course and the professor's lecture style. He made the course very engaging. I look forward to future courses with him.

By Juan A M B

Aug 3, 2021

I strongly recommend this course, it has helped me to know the differences between European and American laws.

