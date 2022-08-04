Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform II: data by University of London
About the Course
This course is the second of five courses aiming to help you to become confident working in the object-oriented paradigm in the C++ language.
This specialisation is for individuals who want to learn about objected oriented programming. It's an all-in-one package that will take you from the very fundamentals of C++, all the way to building a crypto-currency exchange platform.
During the five courses, you will work with the instructor on a single project: a crypto-currency exchange platform. Whilst building the project, you will learn about a range of programming techniques from basic control flow and input/output through to file parsing, object-oriented techniques and user interaction on the console.
In this second course, you will start learning about C++ classes. You will learn about header files, class member functions, and select appropriate data types to represent a dataset in a C++ program.
Upon completing the course, you will be able to:
* Select appropriate data types to represent a dataset in a C++ program
* Describe how a class can be used to combine multiple pieces of data into one unit
* Write a class with functions...