Chevron Left
Back to C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files

Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files by Codio

4.5
stars
83 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first C++ program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just C++, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover vectors, pointers, strings, and files. Completion of C++ Basics: Selection and Iteration before taking this course is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

AT

Jun 25, 2021

I think the material is just right. Some functions introduced in every topic are very useful. Moreover, the external tool makes it easier to directly do the programming.

KN

Sep 4, 2021

It's a good course for who are looking to learn C++ vectors , strings, pointers and files in depth and detail. I felt very happy after completing this course.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files

By WONG F H

Jul 11, 2021

for the first three weeks, it is still easy to follow, but for the forth week, it's really hard to follow the course materials as I did not try the "try" and a few others functions before

By Alfian T

Jun 26, 2021

I think the material is just right. Some functions introduced in every topic are very useful. Moreover, the external tool makes it easier to directly do the programming.

By KARNATAKAPU S S N

Sep 5, 2021

It's a good course for who are looking to learn C++ vectors , strings, pointers and files in depth and detail. I felt very happy after completing this course.

By KINSMICKET

May 15, 2022

W​ell strucutured course with good material and I like the active learning manner they are using .thanks to all the team for that amazing course

By Omar S

Jul 25, 2021

a very good course with an effective and focused way of teaching

By Jayadev. S

Jul 26, 2021

nice class and good explanation

By Lars H

Apr 21, 2022

E​xcellent course.

By Ihor K

Jul 26, 2021

Thank you!

By Srilaxmi S S

Jul 13, 2021

good

By Yazhini S

Jul 25, 2021

This course was really helpful. I really liked the system they undertook to teach us this course. All the grading assignments were really challenging and I definitely learned a lot from this course.

By MD. S U

Apr 5, 2022

T​his is good course for us C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files

by Codio

By Divyani T

Aug 30, 2021

good

By Silvio B

Feb 6, 2022

I think this needs an overhaul. There is some contenti who is introduced in a later course, it was probably rearranged but not corrected.

By KAR H S

Dec 16, 2021

File ios::in is read and ios::out is write file, but here state ios::in is overwrite content, it confuse for me

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder