AT
Jun 25, 2021
I think the material is just right. Some functions introduced in every topic are very useful. Moreover, the external tool makes it easier to directly do the programming.
KN
Sep 4, 2021
It's a good course for who are looking to learn C++ vectors , strings, pointers and files in depth and detail. I felt very happy after completing this course.
By WONG F H•
Jul 11, 2021
for the first three weeks, it is still easy to follow, but for the forth week, it's really hard to follow the course materials as I did not try the "try" and a few others functions before
By Alfian T•
Jun 26, 2021
By KARNATAKAPU S S N•
Sep 5, 2021
By KINSMICKET•
May 15, 2022
Well strucutured course with good material and I like the active learning manner they are using .thanks to all the team for that amazing course
By Omar S•
Jul 25, 2021
a very good course with an effective and focused way of teaching
By Jayadev. S•
Jul 26, 2021
nice class and good explanation
By Lars H•
Apr 21, 2022
Excellent course.
By Ihor K•
Jul 26, 2021
Thank you!
By Srilaxmi S S•
Jul 13, 2021
good
By Yazhini S•
Jul 25, 2021
This course was really helpful. I really liked the system they undertook to teach us this course. All the grading assignments were really challenging and I definitely learned a lot from this course.
By MD. S U•
Apr 5, 2022
This is good course for us C++ Basic Structures: Vectors, Pointers, Strings, and Files
by Codio
By Divyani T•
Aug 30, 2021
good
By Silvio B•
Feb 6, 2022
I think this needs an overhaul. There is some contenti who is introduced in a later course, it was probably rearranged but not corrected.
By KAR H S•
Dec 16, 2021
File ios::in is read and ios::out is write file, but here state ios::in is overwrite content, it confuse for me