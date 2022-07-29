Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create the User Interface in Android Studio by Meta
About the Course
This course will teach you how to create user interfaces (UIs) for mobile apps using Android Studio. You will use the layout editor, TextView, ImageView, Button, ViewGroups, RecyclerView, and Jetpack. You will list and compare the different options for building a UI programmed by Kotlin so that you are able to build meaningful and functional UIs for Android using Kotlin.
You’ll evaluate and apply different types of container patterns. Review and experiment with the different views available for use with Kotlin and practice grouping views by exploring multiple ways of interacting. Deep dive into using views in advanced ways by using manipulation techniques. Finally, you will create a stylish UI using advanced views with graphics and animations....