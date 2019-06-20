About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Provide information on the healing traditions, rituals, and remedies of Curanderismo.

  • Interpret the spiritual/energetic components by observing the importance of creating a sacred space and healing through traditional events.

  • Compare different types of spiritual/energetic cleansings including Tonalli and susto magical fright.

  • Describe the benefits of Laugh theraphy, sound and music and how they can transform your life.

Instructors

Offered by

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

SPIRITUAL HEALING (LIMPIAS) & HEALING FRIGHT AND SHOCK (SUSTO)

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

SPIRITUAL CLEANSINGS (LIMPIAS) & TONALLI CLEANSING

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

BURNING INCENSE FOR HAMONIZING & LAUGH THERAPY (RISATERAPIA)

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

SWEATLODGE (TEMAZCAL)

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 108 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

