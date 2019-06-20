As the third of four courses on Curanderismo, the art of Hispanic/Latino traditional medicine, this course focuses specifically on traditional healing of mind, energy and spirit. As an educational and cultural platform, this course will share a number of traditional body therapies. Trained traditional healers will share their knowledge of cleansings from different cultures such as spiritual, energetic and Tonalli Cleansing.
Curanderismo: Traditional Healing of the Mind, Energy & SpiritUniversity of New Mexico
About this Course
What you will learn
Provide information on the healing traditions, rituals, and remedies of Curanderismo.
Interpret the spiritual/energetic components by observing the importance of creating a sacred space and healing through traditional events.
Compare different types of spiritual/energetic cleansings including Tonalli and susto magical fright.
Describe the benefits of Laugh theraphy, sound and music and how they can transform your life.
Offered by
University of New Mexico
As New Mexico’s flagship institution, UNM is a place where cutting-edge research and creative endeavors flourish. We empower our students to lead in tackling complex societal challenges, offering an exceptional education inspired by vision, scholarship, and creativity. UNM’s distinctive campus environment blend of culture and cuisine, styles and stories, people, pursuits and panoramas.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
SPIRITUAL HEALING (LIMPIAS) & HEALING FRIGHT AND SHOCK (SUSTO)
Laurencio shows an energetic cleansing and the elements involved in it. Rita explains how to heal traumatic experiences.
SPIRITUAL CLEANSINGS (LIMPIAS) & TONALLI CLEANSING
In this module, students will recognize different types of limpias. Velia highlights the importance of people’s needs whether they are spiritual, mental or physical in this cleansing. In the Tonalli Cleansing, Patricia will explain how to open a power portal that travels through the energetic meridian in a patient.
BURNING INCENSE FOR HAMONIZING & LAUGH THERAPY (RISATERAPIA)
Rita explains the variety of incense burners used in traditional energetic cleansings and demonstrates her own type of cleansing with copal incense. She demonstrates how laughter reduces negativity and hostility and increases efficiency and morale.
SWEATLODGE (TEMAZCAL)
Rita and others demonstrate the health benefits of the plants, vibrations of the drum, and other items and elements that are part of the sweatlodge temazcal, ceremony.
Reviews
- 5 stars89.21%
- 4 stars6.86%
- 3 stars1.96%
- 2 stars0.98%
- 1 star0.98%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CURANDERISMO: TRADITIONAL HEALING OF THE MIND, ENERGY & SPIRIT
Would have like it to be more in depth. More on the limpias and sobadas.
Amazing , I learned , I heal my self , now I used for my own house and family
I absolutely loved this course, it was executed very well and it was fun and interactive. Thank you!
Loved this course. It was very informative. I enjoyed learning more about the meaning of the rituals I've seen before. It will shape my life going forward.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.