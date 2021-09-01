XG
Jun 20, 2019
Loved this course. It was very informative. I enjoyed learning more about the meaning of the rituals I've seen before. It will shape my life going forward.
Aug 15, 2020
Thank you so much for making these teachings so accessible in these times. This was a beautiful class and I will be taking the other four.
By Deleted A•
Sep 1, 2021
The instructors not only passed on their ancient knowledge, but also their deep well of compassion which I imagine is developed through time and dedication to their craft. The classes were not only informative, and educational, but authentic and honest. I was moved by the sincerity and I am grateful for the opportunity to have such an intimate window into the deep roots of another cultural. This type of sharing is freeing and enlightening and I think you all for sharing this program freely on this platform.
By Bhaskar P•
Jun 11, 2020
I like to learn new traditions of healing and honoring the dead. I found that every where in world people do similar or their own ways to do healing and to honor dead. it is really wonderful to know that we are all one.
the course is wonderfully demonstrated within the time frame along with reference books to read and to view the videos to understand the practices. The demonstration done by true healers is really great and I cried many times during the course and felt healed in my heart.
By Isabel A C•
Sep 1, 2021
Me ha gustado mucho este curso. He podido aprender muchos conceptos sobre los rituales tradicionales del curanderismo principalmente mexicano. Incluye también algunos conceptos para otros países que conforman la actual Latinoamérica (pero de todas formas, todos comparten unos orígenes casi común). Desarrollando algunos rituales he sentido verdaderamente la espiritualidad y he quedado fascinada. Recomiendo 100%
By Evelyn R•
Jul 4, 2020
Very informative.. translation could use a little work as I’m sure some people might’ve missed some words or phrases that were missed because of timing. Also, subtitle translation was a little confusing but google helps with the foreign pronunciation and spelling. I am super grateful to have been able to begin learning.
By Nicola J•
Apr 25, 2019
An interesting course in which I enjoyed learning about some of the Curanderismo traditional healing practices. Gave me some insight into healing practices carried out in a different culture to my own that I was previously not aware of. Very engaging. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By MARIELA C F•
Aug 2, 2020
BUENAS TARDE, ESTOY DESARROLLANDO ESTE CURSO Y AL ENVIAR EL QUIZ CON LAS RESPUESTAS, SE ABRE UNA VENTANA DE PAGO Y NO ME DEJA ENVIAR. SOY DE BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA Y ACTUALMENTE HAY UN CONVENIO DEL GOBIERNO CON COURSERA. GRACIAS.
ATTE: MARIELA CABANZO FRADE
By Xista G•
Jun 21, 2019
By Lori M•
Aug 16, 2020
By Paola B d l R•
Jun 12, 2020
He disfrutado mucho aprendiendo de la mano de grandes conocedores de la tradición medicinal. Agradezco de corazón la sabiduría compartida.
By Gloria E C P•
Jul 9, 2020
wonderful its in a way to remember who we are and to reconnect with our ancestors at the same time heal our collective consciousness
By Jessica S•
Nov 4, 2019
The videos were powerful to watch and helped to shape the context and practical knowledge needed to complete the course.
By Danny R•
Feb 25, 2022
Very good experience and informative. I would recommend taking the course to anyone interested in Curanderismo.
By Patricia A T•
Apr 28, 2021
I’m so glad I was able to find this resource . It definitely is helping on my way to spiritual harmony
By Imelda c•
Dec 16, 2021
I absolutely loved this course, it was executed very well and it was fun and interactive. Thank you!
By JENNA k•
Feb 22, 2022
This course has deepend my passion for this subject. I am hoping to become a student soon!
By Maricela A•
Aug 14, 2019
Very informative and easy to learn the wonderful traditional healing techniques.
By Margot J•
May 19, 2020
Amazing , I learned , I heal my self , now I used for my own house and family
By Lilit s•
Dec 12, 2020
Thank you for wonderful and useful knowledge and beautiful way of teaching
By Bret O•
Jan 4, 2021
Excellent introduction and techniques. Gracias a todos, Maestro Torres.
By Viola M O•
Aug 2, 2021
Very informative and interesting. I look forward to learning more.
By Mar�a d P•
Jul 2, 2020
Great content, I enjoyed the heart that was put into making this.
By Amy L•
Mar 19, 2021
This course was awesome! Very insightful and educational.
By ZAMORA M M S•
Aug 16, 2020
Muy interesante todo lo que compartieron en este curso
By Wendy H•
Jul 27, 2020
By NAPOLEON G G•
Jul 20, 2020
nice a introduction in this techniques