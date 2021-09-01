Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Curanderismo: Traditional Healing of the Mind, Energy & Spirit by University of New Mexico

4.8
stars
100 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

As the third of four courses on Curanderismo, the art of Hispanic/Latino traditional medicine, this course focuses specifically on traditional healing of mind, energy and spirit. As an educational and cultural platform, this course will share a number of traditional body therapies. Trained traditional healers will share their knowledge of cleansings from different cultures such as spiritual, energetic and Tonalli Cleansing. Learners will not become certified traditional healers at the completion of this course but will be able apply basic principles or traditional medicine for health and illnesses. They will become familiar specifically with the traditional therapy of the sweat lodge temazcal, laugh therapy risaterapia and they will learn about the creation of sacred spaces and healing grief through Día de los Muertos. The Final Curanderismo course will be: • Global and Cultural Influences of Traditional Healing: African traditional medicine from Uganda and Gabon; Afro-Latino from Cuba and Puerto Rico, Native American spiritual cleansings and Mayan acupuncture and other topics. REQUIRED TEXTS - Curanderismo: The Art of Traditional Medicine without Borders by Eliseo Torres - Curandero: Traditional Healers of Mexico and the Southwest by Eliseo Torres with Imanol Miranda Where to buy: https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/curanderismo-art-traditional-medicine-without-borders https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/curandero-traditional-healers-mexico-and-southwest OPTIONAL TEXTS Curandero: A life in Mexican Folk Healing by Eliseo Torres & Tim Sawyer Healing with Herbs & Rituals: A Mexican Tradition, Eliseo Torres, edited by Tim Sawyer Where to buy: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/curandero-torres-eliseo-cheo/1120135382?ean=9780826336415&st=PLA&sid=BNB_1341481610&sourceId=PLAGoNA&dpid=tdtve346c&2sid=Google_c&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3_6LmYev3gIViuNkCh3IPgUyEAQYASABEgLYXfD_BwE https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/healing-with-herbs-and-rituals-torres-eliseo-cheo/1120135381?ean=9780826339621&st=PLA&sid=BNB_825204424&sourceId=PLAGoNA&dpid=tdtve346c&2sid=Google_c&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrrvswYev3gIVBsRkCh3BXQCHEAQYASABEgLnl_D_BwE PODCAST: - Blubrry podcast - https://www.blubrry.com/normallol/41068835/normal-lol-63-depersonalization-mental-wellness-curanderismomexican-traditional-healing-with-eliseo-cheo-torres/ - Itunes Episode 63 - https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/normal-lol-depersonalization-derealization-anxiety/id1065740418?mt=2...

Top reviews

XG

Jun 20, 2019

Loved this course. It was very informative. I enjoyed learning more about the meaning of the rituals I've seen before. It will shape my life going forward.

L

Aug 15, 2020

Thank you so much for making these teachings so accessible in these times. This was a beautiful class and I will be taking the other four.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 36 Reviews for Curanderismo: Traditional Healing of the Mind, Energy & Spirit

By Deleted A

Sep 1, 2021

The instructors not only passed on their ancient knowledge, but also their deep well of compassion which I imagine is developed through time and dedication to their craft. The classes were not only informative, and educational, but authentic and honest. I was moved by the sincerity and I am grateful for the opportunity to have such an intimate window into the deep roots of another cultural. This type of sharing is freeing and enlightening and I think you all for sharing this program freely on this platform.

By Bhaskar P

Jun 11, 2020

I like to learn new traditions of healing and honoring the dead. I found that every where in world people do similar or their own ways to do healing and to honor dead. it is really wonderful to know that we are all one.

the course is wonderfully demonstrated within the time frame along with reference books to read and to view the videos to understand the practices. The demonstration done by true healers is really great and I cried many times during the course and felt healed in my heart.

By Isabel A C

Sep 1, 2021

Me ha gustado mucho este curso. He podido aprender muchos conceptos sobre los rituales tradicionales del curanderismo principalmente mexicano. Incluye también algunos conceptos para otros países que conforman la actual Latinoamérica (pero de todas formas, todos comparten unos orígenes casi común). Desarrollando algunos rituales he sentido verdaderamente la espiritualidad y he quedado fascinada. Recomiendo 100%

By Evelyn R

Jul 4, 2020

Very informative.. translation could use a little work as I’m sure some people might’ve missed some words or phrases that were missed because of timing. Also, subtitle translation was a little confusing but google helps with the foreign pronunciation and spelling. I am super grateful to have been able to begin learning.

By Nicola J

Apr 25, 2019

An interesting course in which I enjoyed learning about some of the Curanderismo traditional healing practices. Gave me some insight into healing practices carried out in a different culture to my own that I was previously not aware of. Very engaging. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.

By MARIELA C F

Aug 2, 2020

BUENAS TARDE, ESTOY DESARROLLANDO ESTE CURSO Y AL ENVIAR EL QUIZ CON LAS RESPUESTAS, SE ABRE UNA VENTANA DE PAGO Y NO ME DEJA ENVIAR. SOY DE BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA Y ACTUALMENTE HAY UN CONVENIO DEL GOBIERNO CON COURSERA. GRACIAS.

ATTE: MARIELA CABANZO FRADE

By Xista G

Jun 21, 2019

Loved this course. It was very informative. I enjoyed learning more about the meaning of the rituals I've seen before. It will shape my life going forward.

By Lori M

Aug 16, 2020

Thank you so much for making these teachings so accessible in these times. This was a beautiful class and I will be taking the other four.

By Paola B d l R

Jun 12, 2020

He disfrutado mucho aprendiendo de la mano de grandes conocedores de la tradición medicinal. Agradezco de corazón la sabiduría compartida.

By Gloria E C P

Jul 9, 2020

wonderful its in a way to remember who we are and to reconnect with our ancestors at the same time heal our collective consciousness

By Jessica S

Nov 4, 2019

The videos were powerful to watch and helped to shape the context and practical knowledge needed to complete the course.

By Danny R

Feb 25, 2022

​Very good experience and informative. I would recommend taking the course to anyone interested in Curanderismo.

By Patricia A T

Apr 28, 2021

I’m so glad I was able to find this resource . It definitely is helping on my way to spiritual harmony

By Imelda c

Dec 16, 2021

I absolutely loved this course, it was executed very well and it was fun and interactive. Thank you!

By JENNA k

Feb 22, 2022

This course has deepend my passion for this subject. I am hoping to become a student soon!

By Maricela A

Aug 14, 2019

Very informative and easy to learn the wonderful traditional healing techniques.

By Margot J

May 19, 2020

Amazing , I learned , I heal my self , now I used for my own house and family

By Lilit s

Dec 12, 2020

Thank you for wonderful and useful knowledge and beautiful way of teaching

By Bret O

Jan 4, 2021

Excellent introduction and techniques. Gracias a todos, Maestro Torres.

By Viola M O

Aug 2, 2021

Very informative and interesting. I look forward to learning more.

By Mar�a d P

Jul 2, 2020

Great content, I enjoyed the heart that was put into making this.

By Amy L

Mar 19, 2021

This course was awesome! Very insightful and educational.

By ZAMORA M M S

Aug 16, 2020

Muy interesante todo lo que compartieron en este curso

By Wendy H

Jul 27, 2020

By NAPOLEON G G

Jul 20, 2020

nice a introduction in this techniques

