FK
Jan 1, 2021
This is a great course by all standards. This course is supposed to be practical in nature especially the System Administration part so that students can practice all the permissions that were taught.
MG
Apr 24, 2020
Very solid course. Quick overview about almost everything you need to know at the beginning. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge, indeed!
By Robert G•
Jan 7, 2020
Course content is informative, applicable and its delivered in a manner so that concepts, methods and tools can be understood. In most scenarios, the tools, methods and concepts are explained in enough detail to allow comprehension and in other scenarios a demo is provided. Good course for anyone interested in Cybersecurity but be warned, you will need to put in the time, some areas are difficult and will require that the material and concepts be reviewed multiple times.
By Jeff J•
Jan 26, 2020
Thorough coverage of IT security compliance frameworks and solid linkage between key concepts like the CIA triad and the frameworks. Additionally this course does well showing the connection of the compliance frameworks like SOX and GDPR to important security practices in system administration. The course makes clear the WHY behind the WHAT in managing secure enterprise environments - or even just your personal computers at home.
By MFvanDeelen•
Dec 1, 2019
A very nice and fun course. Some parts are really demanding and require you to pay attention very closely. The one of Cryptography was really nice. To the one of Endpoints and Unified EndPoint Management taught me a lot on how to properly set it up.
By Srinivasan K•
Dec 28, 2019
Great course on compliance framework specific to cybersecurity and system administration. Learned new concepts around general as well as industry specific regulatory compliance and its key components. Thank you IBM team, and Coursera team
By Craig L•
May 6, 2020
Another excelletnt course covering many aspects useful for anyone looking to improve their own knowledge of cybersecurity and cyptography.
By MOSHREKUL I•
Jun 24, 2020
Learning materials are very poor and not up-to-date. Also the presentation of instructor is very poor quality.
By Saurav M•
Jun 3, 2020
A bit theoretical. But some instructors were very good.
By Sachin N•
Jan 1, 2020
Poor video & Audio quality.
By Suman S•
Jul 27, 2020
Barely a good course and that is saying a lot about it
By Pavel R•
Mar 12, 2020
Never use staistics to prove skills and why the heck would you make this certificate a "payed"one?!
By Modestas G•
Apr 25, 2020
By PUREUM W•
Nov 7, 2019
정말 필요한 과목들만 알차게 모아서 들어있습니다. 게다가 NIST, CIS를 비롯하여 GDPR과 같은 최신동향도 강의에서 반영되어 있어 아주 만족스러웠습니다. 다만, 강의가 아주 심도깊은 레벨은 아니고 개론식으로 이해하고 넘어가는 측면이기 때문에 심화지식을 원하시는 분들은 다른 강의를 추가적으로 찾아보셔야 합니다.
By Valdo K R•
May 2, 2020
This was the best way for me to start cybersecurity as I want to specialize in Information security. This clearly boosted my knowledge
By Agnel B•
Jun 9, 2020
Very informative Course, Improves the knowledge to be prepared of attacks and threats for an IT industry in an evolving world.
By VIVEK K S•
Jun 9, 2020
very good course to learn new things about the cybersecurity compliance framework &system administration
By Calvin B•
Feb 16, 2020
I learned the CyberSecurity field a lot from this course.
Thanks to instructors.
By PHILIP P A T•
Jul 15, 2020
Mostly composed of theory and certain topics worth learning are little dry.Would be better if was little monotonous.
By Utsav G•
Jul 4, 2020
The audio of the speaker was not audible and kind of robotic for this course.
By Prashik G•
May 29, 2020
the instructor was confused what he is teaching about
By neel s•
Jun 2, 2020
voice was not correctly audible.
By AKSHAY R M•
May 1, 2020
AUDIO CLARITY IS below average
content is good
By Eric D•
Jan 2, 2021
By Kinjal B•
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent Course and Guideline for Cryptography. Thank you coursera and IBM
By Rohit B•
Jul 5, 2020
Samba Installation was not proper.
By PANG M Q•
May 11, 2020
too much notes