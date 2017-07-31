Chevron Left
In this course we will examine the aviation and Internet infrastructures, and various policies that have been developed to help guide and strengthen their cybersecurity programs. The aviation and Internet infrastructures are also considered "lifeline infrastructure" as part of the transportation and communications sectors. Both subsectors are overseen by the Department of Homeland Security National Protection and Programs Directorate which manages the DHS National Infrastructure Protection Program. SSA responsibility for the aviation subsector is shared between the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation respectively. The Department of Homeland Security retains sole responsibility as the Sector-Specific Agency for the Internet subsector. While TSA and FAA have regulatory over the aviation subsector, DHS has no regulatory authority whatsoever over the Internet. In response to Executive Order 13636 issued by President Obama in February 2013, both sets of SSAs recommended continuing with voluntary cybersecurity measures. TSA and FAA reported they were working to implement the Transportation Roadmap across all transportation subsectors, including aviation. DHS reported that it was working with Internet providers to implement the Cyber Assessment Risk Management Approach. Despite some differences, the Transportation Roadmap and CARMA are very similar to the NIST Cybersecrity Framework and ES-C2M2 examined previously. That is to say, they are predicated on a continuous improvement process that engages the whole organization in identifying and implementing incremental changes to enhance cybersecurity practices based on prevailing standards. This module will examine both the aviation and Internet lifeline infrastructure subsectors, and elements and application of the Transportation Roadmap and CARMA....

RS

Apr 9, 2020

All lectures/videos were a fantastic summary of the relevant readings provided - succinct and in-depth. Having the week 4 lectures with multiple practice questions were useful leading into the exam.

LA

Jan 2, 2019

Very useful for understand and applying the theory of internet and aviation security. I particularly appreciate the practical exercises available at the end of each lesson.

By Jim F

Jul 31, 2017

The course was incredibly useful for my line of work, and tied into many policy items that I've championed. However the RAMCAP analysis components were woefully dry, and a whole subsection of them wasn't covered in the course!

By Myin U

Dec 30, 2020

This course was very helpful understanding cybersecurity policy for aviation industry although it was US-based I think this aviation roadmap and CARMA method will apply to all country's aviation industry.

Thanks a lot to the professor for his brief lectures although I was expecting more specific information for the aviation industry but It's well enough. I hope after studying these topics some more it will help me to better understand the risk management process against cyber attack in aviation infrastructure.

I appreciate all those practice quizzes and test exams cause these questions were vert analytical and need critical thinking which will definiately help anyone to think practically for any real case.

By Rebecca S

Apr 10, 2020

By Carlos E M A

Dec 3, 2017

An introductory course in Cybersecurity Policy for Aviation and Internet Infrastructures

By ABDULLAH A R

Mar 16, 2022

Its my pleasure to be honour from univeristy of colorado by getting the certificate course name cyber security policy for aviation and internet infrastructures. I hope this certificate will help me to enrich my professional knowledge and thanks to coursera for getting this certificate.

By Michael L

Sep 1, 2017

"Cybersecurity Policy for Aviation and Internet Infrastructures," as with the previous two courses in this Homeland Security sequence, was just the right amount of material and difficulty to prod me to learn even more (versus getting caught up in too much detail and fleeing the sub

By Alfredo G

Jul 10, 2020

Eexcelente curso muy Bueno interesando te pone a analizar y a conocer muchos detalles que nunca imaginas que pueden ser vulnerables a un ataque

Excellent course Very good interest puts you to analyze and know many details that you never imagine that may be vulnerable to an attack

By Ashok K

Jul 1, 2018

It is very interesting course. I learned at lot. I hope my instructor can give me some recommendation and possible tips to get a job in this Cyber-security field. Possibly in South bay San Jose area in CA where I live !! Thanks a lot for this course.

By Lyssandra A

Jan 2, 2019

By Thita P

Apr 15, 2020

very good for beginner in the field of cybersecurity! very clear pronunciation and teaching style is very well engaged throughout the course. Thank you!

By Jerry H

May 30, 2020

Very educational loved this course and learned so much about the limits and liabilities of new-age communication problems of the internet or wifi.

By Gaming T 2

Jun 11, 2020

What a fabulous course. I just received a richful content and

would go for specialisation in this course next time. keep up the good work.

By Chris H

Apr 23, 2020

Some of the images provided in the quizzes are barely legible. Please consider replacing with clearer images. Great course!!

By Jean P

Jul 31, 2018

Instructor is knowledgeable, I liked his Quiz, they made me understand the contents of his course. Thank you very much

By L. B

Jul 10, 2018

Although not an advance course in the matter, this is one the best organized courses that I've taken in Coursera

By Philip B

May 11, 2019

Course was informative and it was interesting to learn about the (behind the scenes) workings of the internet.

By Bright K

May 10, 2018

Am grateful for completion of this course everything was incredible and understandable

By sibora

Apr 20, 2020

The instructor is very clear and I understood everything , the course is very good

By Liton S

Aug 1, 2020

Step 4 quiz is hard. Excellent course design and learning materials. Best wishes.

By Muhamamd Y M

Nov 12, 2020

Excellent Learning planning to do my MS in Cybersecurity in Aviation after this

By Edgar A

Sep 17, 2017

Highly recommended for anyone wanting to understand DHS cyber-security polices

By Ana P

Sep 16, 2018

Interesting, thank you so much to the instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Don A

Jul 5, 2021

I bet this will help me to have an understand in my future field of work

By Muhammad H

May 19, 2020

Excellent Teacher, very efficient way of teaching.

By Jay C

Jan 13, 2018

The teacher and the course is very professional.

