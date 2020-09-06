Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Structures and Algorithms (IV) by Tsinghua University
About the Course
By learning this course, you will get a comprehensive grasp of Priority Queues and string match techniques, as well as their applications. By the end of this course, you will be able to understand/implement Bucketsort, Counting-sort, and Radixsort, understand the principle/implementation/application of different Priority Queues such as complete binary heap and leftist heap, understand and implement Heapsort, understand and implement typical string matching algorithms such as KMP, BM, and Karp-Rabin, implement and analyze advanced selection/sorting algorithms such as Quicksort, QuickSelect, LinearSelect, and Shellsort.
通过学习本课程，你将全面了解优先级队列和字符串匹配技术及其应用。 在本课程结束时，你将能够了解/实现桶排序，计数排序和基数排序，了解不同优先级队列的原理/实现/应用，例如完全二叉堆和左倾堆，了解并实现堆排序，了解并实现典型的字符串匹配算法（例如KMP，BM和Karp-Rabin），实现并分析高级选择/排序算法，例如快速排序、快速选择、线性选择和希尔排序。...
By cornell
Sep 6, 2020
One of the best DSA courses in China
By Ankit K
Nov 1, 2020
Heading are English but content in some local language. More over cant unenroll from this course which is annoying.