Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Structures and Management with MySQL by Meta
About the Course
Develop a working knowledge of the MySQL database management system (DBMS). Gain DBMS skills such as data creation, querying and manipulation. You’ll gain further experience with SQL statements, clauses and data types.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Utilize the MySQL DBMS to build and modify relational databases with SQL
- Add records to a MySQL database
- Perform intricate queries on database records with filters and groupings
- Create simple joins and unions within a database
- Create relationships between tables using primary and foreign keys
- Demonstrate the ability to complete a database normalization project
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- MySQL DBMS
- Joins and Unions
- SQL statements, clauses and data types
- Primary and foreign keys
- Database normalization...