Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design for Additive Manufacturing by Arizona State University
About the Course
Should a part be made with additive manufacturing? If so, what process should one select, and what design choices should one make? This course seeks to answer these questions by providing a framework called the DFAM staircase, and by providing a scorecard for assessing appropriateness for additive manufacturing.
The necessary elements for each course are lecture videos, knowledge checks, and project completion. For additional information on certain topics, I've included supplemental readings and videos throughout various lessons that might enhance your knowledge. Because all resources are not available to all students, these materials are optional.
In addition, you will note that some of the lectures feature our department’s graduate students. These excellent students are sometimes closer to the material, having learned it recently, so we greatly appreciate their participation in the instructional process....