Learner Reviews & Feedback for Impact from digital transformation: A Nano course by EIT Digital

4.6
stars
48 ratings
10 reviews

Do you believe that a lot of industries will fundamentally change due to digital power in the upcoming 5 to 10 years? Do you believe that what often today has been called 'disruption' might happen to an industry of your specific interest? Do you believe in the value of becoming able to predict how that kind of change will evolve in order to do digital transformation and thereby avoid ending up with big problems in the future? Then this course is for you! In this nano-course, you will get an overview of how to implement digital transformation and the impact it has. If you find it interesting, then the full course on this topic is also available for you to follow: https://www.coursera.org/learn/doing-digital-transformation...

AM

Feb 18, 2021

course was very useful and compact , really it is nano course as I could to finish it in one day , but overthought it is really interesting , and made me eager to go for full course ,

AP

Sep 10, 2021

Very Interesting course to acquire a skill for visualizing future business landscape and to adopt a digital transformation journey to achieve that.

By Flt L G R

Jun 8, 2020

THANKS...THOUGH VERY SHORT ONE IN QUIZ

By Ahmed A M

Feb 19, 2021

By Ashok P

Sep 11, 2021

By Frank R D H

Mar 25, 2022

At the end, you want to learn more. It is a teaser, but a good one. I can't wait to start will the full course.

By OGUNDIPE,Bamidele

Sep 18, 2020

Great course, Nice presentation of Rabbit, Australia and the Arrow !!!!

By Asmaa A H E

Oct 6, 2020

very useful course

By GERMAN F D O M

Sep 29, 2020

excellent

By Esther M

Aug 16, 2020

The perspective express in this course sets the grounds for a starting point for a digital transformation.

By DAVID G V

Oct 17, 2020

Great course

By JOSE A M R

Oct 27, 2020

Muy teórica falta más dinamismo

