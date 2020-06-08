AM
Feb 18, 2021
course was very useful and compact , really it is nano course as I could to finish it in one day , but overthought it is really interesting , and made me eager to go for full course ,
Sep 10, 2021
Very Interesting course to acquire a skill for visualizing future business landscape and to adopt a digital transformation journey to achieve that.
By Flt L G R•
Jun 8, 2020
THANKS...THOUGH VERY SHORT ONE IN QUIZ
By Ahmed A M•
Feb 19, 2021
By Ashok P•
Sep 11, 2021
By Frank R D H•
Mar 25, 2022
At the end, you want to learn more. It is a teaser, but a good one. I can't wait to start will the full course.
By OGUNDIPE,Bamidele•
Sep 18, 2020
Great course, Nice presentation of Rabbit, Australia and the Arrow !!!!
By Asmaa A H E•
Oct 6, 2020
very useful course
By GERMAN F D O M•
Sep 29, 2020
excellent
By Esther M•
Aug 16, 2020
The perspective express in this course sets the grounds for a starting point for a digital transformation.
By DAVID G V•
Oct 17, 2020
Great course
By JOSE A M R•
Oct 27, 2020
Muy teórica falta más dinamismo