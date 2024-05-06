UBITS
El arte de emprender: de la idea al éxito
El arte de emprender: de la idea al éxito

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sergio Monsalve

Instructor: Sergio Monsalve

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identificar las habilidades clave y estrategias necesarias para el éxito de un emprendimiento.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Sumérgete en el apasionante mundo del emprendimiento de la mano de dos destacados emprendedores: Sergio Monsalve, socio fundador de Roble Ventures y docente de Stanford; y Julián Melo, CEO y cofundador de UBITS. A través de una charla dirigida por Sergio Monsalve, tendrás la oportunidad de conocer de cerca la historia de éxito de Julián Melo y aprender de sus consejos y estrategias para convertirte en un buen emprendedor. Reflexionarás sobre cómo desarrollar una estrategia corporativa sólida, abordar el emprendimiento social e innovar en el ámbito tecnológico. Además, conocerás de primera mano las claves que le permitieron a Julián construir un negocio como UBITS desde cero.

What's included

8 videos9 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Sergio Monsalve
UBITS
1 Course23 learners

Offered by

UBITS

