Este curso está dirigido a profesionales interesados en emprender un negocio, así como a emprendedores en busca de potenciar su negocio por medio del buen liderazgo, la gestión del talento y la cultura empresarial.
El arte de emprender: de la idea al éxito
Taught in Spanish
Course
Identificar las habilidades clave y estrategias necesarias para el éxito de un emprendimiento.
May 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
Sumérgete en el apasionante mundo del emprendimiento de la mano de dos destacados emprendedores: Sergio Monsalve, socio fundador de Roble Ventures y docente de Stanford; y Julián Melo, CEO y cofundador de UBITS. A través de una charla dirigida por Sergio Monsalve, tendrás la oportunidad de conocer de cerca la historia de éxito de Julián Melo y aprender de sus consejos y estrategias para convertirte en un buen emprendedor. Reflexionarás sobre cómo desarrollar una estrategia corporativa sólida, abordar el emprendimiento social e innovar en el ámbito tecnológico. Además, conocerás de primera mano las claves que le permitieron a Julián construir un negocio como UBITS desde cero.
8 videos9 readings1 assignment
