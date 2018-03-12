Learner Reviews & Feedback for ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Capstone Project by Arizona State University
About the Course
As teachers, it is so important to have a plethora of resources to draw upon for modification for specific students and classroom contexts. In this capstone project, you are tasked with applying the concepts learned throughout the specialization, to create your own toolbox designed with the ELL in Mind.
In this two-part capstone, you will first create an annotated lesson plan comprising both formative and summative assessments. The lesson plan will include any modified materials for ELLs such as graphic organizers or writing frames pertinent to the lesson's activities. The annotation will include a rationale for lesson elements based on information presented in Lesson Planning with the ELL in Mind and Assessing Achievement with the ELL in Mind.
Second, you will use your checklist of resources, personalized to your school and community, to create an engagement plan of action. This should include specific milestones for creating a more engaging environment for your students and their families. You will also include a rationale for elements of engagement based on information presented in Engaging the ELL and Their Families in the School and Community.
In this capstone, you will create a personalized toolbox for ELL success in the content classroom.
This toolbox will include:
* Annotated Lesson Plan
- Modified Materials
- Formative and Summative Assessment
- Lesson Plan and Materials Rationale
* Engagement Action Plan and Rationale
The materials created in this project should be immediately useful in your classroom. Your capstone project should be tailored to your teaching context, content area, and students.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
* Design a lesson plan with attention to the needs of your ELLs
* Create appropriate modified materials to support your ELLs
* Create formative and summative assessments to measure both content mastery and language development as specified by
your lesson plan's learning and language objectives
* Rationalize your application of selected methodologies
* Create and implement an engagement action plan specified for your teaching context...
By Charlotta S R
•
Mar 12, 2018
Great course, esp the extra material and links are fantastic